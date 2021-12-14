"Who the f***?": xQc "drags" Nate Hill following recent hate-brigading drama

Felix "xQc" Lengyel revealed his "true feelings" about Nate Hill following the hate-brigading accusation thrown towards him by the latter.

xQc was at the end of his daily Twitch live stream when he cracked a joke about Nate Hill, pretending to hate him before clarifying it was in good humor and signing off.

Earlier in the stream, xQc had also defended himself against Hill's claims.

xQc tells his Twitch chat to be nice, clarifies feelings on Nate Hill

After a long 11-hour Twitch live stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel bid his viewers adieu, but not without a special message.

Just 30 seconds before ending his stream, xQc said:

"Alright chat, be nice, be nice and behave. Be nice and behave."

He touched upon the Nate Hill controversy one last time:

"Also I have this little drama with (somebody) guys, okay, and I'm just going to say it how it is, okay. I don't- I don't dislike Nate Hill, okay."

After pausing for a few seconds, xQc began screaming into his mic:

"I f***ing hate him! Holy sh**, I f***ing hate the guy, what the f***! Who the f*** do you-"

xQc then cut himself off, laughing while saying one last sentence to his viewers:

"I'm just kidding dude, have a good night."

xQc addresses his "beef" with Nate Hill, clears his name

Soon after Felix "xQc" Lengyel began his live stream for the day, he watched a clip of Nate Hill accusing him of sending his "army" of viewers to spam Hill with hateful messages.

xQc was thoroughly confused as to why Hill would say the things that he said, stating:

"What the f***? Guys, guys, guys.. clearly, clearly, that day I- guys, did I drink that much on that stream that I fell into a f***ing coma or some sh**? Guys, I must not have remembered the events properly, dude. Guys, I thought I drank, like, f***ing two sips of that drink because it was too strong and- guys, I remember the events, none of this sh** happened. What the f***? What the f***? None of this even happened."

The "drink" that xQc is referring to was his Bacardi cocktail that he was sipping throughout the live stream, as his The Game Awards 2021 stream was sponsored by the brand.

Afterwards, xQc seemed to laugh at Hill's accusations. He later watched a clip of himself reacting to Hill's interstitial that was the root of the drama, yelling in frustration at what he saw.

xQc did not utter a single word throughout the segment, explaining that he was speaking to his agent regarding the sponsored stream he was doing at the time.

The drama began yesterday after Nate Hill accused xQc of sending his viewers to spam Hill's stream with horrific messages, after allegedly being upset about having "advertisements" of Nate Hill and others placed throughout The Game Awards 2021.

Several streamers have complained about the same but have directed their annoyance towards the staff behind the event, including Thomas "Sykkuno" and Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell.

Edited by Saman