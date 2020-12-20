xQc exclaims "Boomer" Dr Disrespect should reconsider his entertainment standards

In this article, we look at Félix "xCc" Lengyel's recent response to Guy "Dr Disrespect" Beahm's video where he was mocking his brand of content and its ability to attract thousands of viewers.

xQc and Dr Disrespect have a hilarious relationship and the two content creators regularly end up trolling or making fun of each other. In the latest instalment of the hilarious beef between the two, Dr Disrespect recently posted a tweet mocking xQc’s content related to the game “Bloons TD 6.”

In response, xQc watched the clip that Dr Disrespect had posted on Twitter, and questioned his standard of entertainment. xQc went on to hilariously imitate Dr Disrespect as he attempted to drive his point home.

xQc responds to Dr Disrespect’s jibe about his content by calling him “boomer”

xQc is a former Overwatch professional who plays a variety of other games including Fortnite, Valorant, CS:GO, Among Us and more recently, Cyberpunk 2077. He is known for his hilarious and witty personality and spends a lot of time engaging with his viewers.

xQc has 4.4 million followers on Twitch along with an additional 1.25 million subscribers on YouTube. On the other hand, Dr Disrespect” is also one of the most popular streamers around, and was famously banned from Twitch for rather mysterious reasons.

I'm tired of seeing @xQc sitting at 30k viewers playing Pokemon.



This is my platform and you know it. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 15, 2019

This ugly lookin hot shot thinks he’s got the eye/hand coordination to keep up.



You ain’t nothin @xQc. Your agent owns me $ for the pic and time spent. pic.twitter.com/q0ALzDCIKg — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) September 29, 2019

Advertisement

He currently has 3.21 million subscribers on YouTube, and is known for his explosive brand of content and an iconic “Dr Disrespect” persona which has come to be loved by most members of the gaming community. Regardless, both xQc and Dr Disrespect have a history of trolling each other hilariously over Twitter.

I'm better than @xQc in Fortnite.



Waaaaaaaaaaay better. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) April 23, 2019

Two time???



My man. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) September 27, 2019

Advertisement

As can be seen in the above posts, both xQc and Dr Disrespect have had multiple interactions on Twitter where the pair have tried to insult each other on the basis of multiple aspects such as the brand of content, looks, and sometimes even gaming skills.

Recently, Dr Disrespect decided to troll xQc by pointing out that he is basically able to play Bloons TD 6 and still be able to attract around 60k viewers. As can be seen in the clip above, Dr Disrespect hilariously trolled xQc, and appeared critical of the Bloons TD 6 game.

However, in response xQc had a hilarious insult of his own.

Advertisement

“Guys, this boomer needs to reconsider entertainment m***erf***er. Guys, he needs to reconsider entertainment. Dude, this is Doc’s old entertainment standard.”

Image via xQc, Twitch

Following this, he went on to imitate what he said was Dr Disrespect’s dance steps, as he mocked the Doc’s “arena” and “locker room” video edits that appear in quite a few of his streams. While the overall “insult” was in good humor, the dance that xQc ended up doing is downright hilarious, and is sure to irk Dr Disrespect when he sees the clip.