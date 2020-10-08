The most mysterious Twitch ban till date was probably the one meted out to Dr DisRespect back in June 2020. The Doc was one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, and the ban left the entire community confused. The official statement from Twitch had said that the doc’s ban was due to a ‘a violation of their community guidelines and Terms of Service’ However, the exact reason was never given.

Regardless, after taking a brief break, Dr DisRespect returned to streaming, this time on YouTube, and shattered quite a few records. The return stream was watched by a whopping 335k concurrent viewers!

Since then, the Dr DisRespect has largely been back to his usual ways, although there are quite few ways in which the ban still affects his career. Recently, we saw Twitch streamer Nadeshot risk a ban and post a stream which featured the Doc. While the community wondered whether the streamers involved would be banned, Twitch responded by changing its Terms of Service instead!

Dr DisRespect recently featured in Nadeshot's Twitch stream.

Dr Disrespect on the verge of tears as he talks about his Twitch ban

Regardless, this does not mean that Dr DisRespect does not regret the ban. Since his return, the Doc has mentioned the ban a couple of times, and maintained that he, till date, does not know the exact reason behind the move. This makes the situation all the more unfair, and various content creators and streamers have been more willing to feature the Doc in their videos.

In a recent stream, the Doc was playing COD: Warzone when one of his viewers asked him a question about the ban. Although most of his streams have viewers who randomly ask questions about the ban, this time Dr DisRespect decided to answer.

Image Credits: SVG

He explained the unfairness of the situation, and said that he was the most watched Call of Duty streamer in the world in the past two to three years. However, the way his ban was meted out, along with the lack of a precise reason, still confuses him. The doc appeared to get rather emotional, and was silent for quite a bit of time.

Towards the end, he composed himself and began the next match. Needless to say, in spite of being able to revive his career, Dr DisRespect is still annoyed and hurt by the Twitch ban. You can watch the entire video below.