xQc expertly deals with a horde of stream-snipers as he lands at Tilted Towers in Fortnite

Stream Snipers are a plague on all Twitch streamers, but xQc had a literal army of them chasing him down in his most recent Fortnite stream. It’s a problem the streamer has dealt with for many years, but an Open League game of Fortnite went horribly awry.

Using all his skills as a former Overwatch pro, the streamer jumped, built, and shot down player after player to evade them.

However, this was not the end of xQc's stream-sniping woes, as his next match quickly ended.

xQc battled against waves of stream-snipers in Fortnite stream

Dressed in Joker gear, the former Overwatch pro went on to play a few rounds of Fortnite, but before long, he wound up eliminated at #77. At first, it was just one or two players chasing him down, but more and more showed up, doing everything they could to best the streamer.

After finally being eliminated by a player, he sat quietly on the loading screen. Exasperated, he went onto state:

“Dude, dude, dude, dude. How is that funny? Like I can’t play the game. I can’t do anything. I’m not even killing you.”

It sounded like someone in the chat was bragging about defeating xQc in the game. However, the streamer insisted that person wasn’t even in his match, making it likely they were another of the many stream-snipers that entered the game. xQc reacted to the instance:

“Dude! Dude! I’m not even . . . I wasn’t shooting you! What are you celebrating? I wasn’t even against you!”

Fans react to xQc fending off stream-snipers

Following the streamer's clash against multiple stream snipers, fans couldn't help but react to the incident. Someone called the strategy of jumping and building a Tilted Towers treatment.

Another player asked if it was Juul Trooper that was going against xQc in the stream.

On the topic of frustration, one of the other Redditors just linked to a video of Forsen being stream-sniped nonstop.

Meanwhile, some were impressed by the streamer's prolonged struggle against his opponents. Admittedly, it was very impressive.

With that being said, some did take pleasure in xQc's frustration.

It must have been incredibly annoying, but Felix did his best to fend off player after player that just so happened to know exactly where he was in the Fortnite match.

The issue of stream-sniping will not be resolved anytime soon, but perhaps the streamer can find a way to combat it and make it less obvious where he's going to drop in Fortnite matches. Such instances do tend to ruin the entire experience.

