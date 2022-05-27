xQc explains the meaning of Gigachad to his brother on Twitch livestream

Earlier today, Twitch streamer xQc explained the real meaning of "Gigachad" to his brother during his most recent livestream. Suffice to say, the fans are loving every bit of it. Notably, for the past couple of weeks, xQc has been constantly watching the infamous courtroom hearing involving Hollywood star Johnny Depp and his former wife and Aquaman fame Amber Heard.

While watching the courtroom hearing, the streamer highlighted a particular word from his Twitch chat section, which led to gales of laughter from him. The word in question is 'Gigachad.'

Read on to find out how Felix poked fun at the words 'Gigachad' and fans' reaction to the hilarious clip.

xQc explains 'Gigachad' to his brother on livestream

On the May 26, 2022 broadcast, Gaming star, Felix "xQc" explained what Gigachad really is to his brother. Right after jumping into the stream, the Twitch star noticed a unique word on his chat stream. The word in question is nothing other than the famous 'Gigachad.'

To further explain the quite famous word, xQc took a little help from google. After a quick google search, the streamer pulled out some images of Ernest Khalimov (Russian model), eliciting a wave of hilarious responses from viewers.

So basically, Gigachad refers to a Chad meme usually associated with the Russian model and the pinnacle of muscularity, Ernest Khalimov.

Fans react to the word 'Gigachad' during xQc's recent Twitch livestream

As expected, the word itself elicited some a wave of interesting responses from viewers. Notably, soon after his quick google search, his chat section was spammed with the same words.

Here are some of the most relevant viewer responses.

Fans react to the word 'Gigachand' during xQc's recent Twitch livestream (Image via- xQc/Twitch)

xQc's take on Depp vs Heard defamation trial run

With Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard courtroom verdict almost here, several prominent names from the content creation industry are chiming in with their opinions on the matter.

However, as far as xQc is considered, the streamer has consistently supported Johnny since the very beginning of the trials. From mocking Amber for her testimony to his philosophy on integrity, xQc has always been on Johhny's side.

Evidently, xQc's steady stance on the matter has attracted massive traction on his recent livestreams.

At the time of writing, xQc is one of the most prominent names in the streaming industry. With over 11 million followers on the Purple platform, the streamer has outdone himself when it comes to building a loyal fan base.

