xQc finally breaks silence on his 60-day mega subathon

Felix “xQc” Lengyel is one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. Unsurprisingly, fans have been waiting for an update on his subathon ever since he announced one.

The Canadian finally broke silence on the subject during one of his recent streams. xQc revealed that his indeterminate living condition was the reason behind the unexpected delay.

In April, right after Ludwig “Ludwig” Ahgren’s record-breaking month-long subathon, xQc iterated he would pioneer a 60 day long subathon to shatter the former’s record.

Sadly, the variety streamer left fans clueless when he announced he would require more time than expected to set the ball rolling. After months of quiet on the subject, xQc shared an update, but again, the timeline is shrouded in mystery.

xQc reveals reason behind the unexpected delay

Several threads have perforated social media, asking the former Overwatch pro for an update around his subathon.

In addition, he was repeatedly asked to share more information around the same during one of his recent streams. Unsurprisingly, xQc lost his calm and lashed out at his viewers.

He said:

“You’ve seen me move house three times. Like, I don’t get it. I can’t do it now. I’m moving out of here very soon. This is temporary. I’m not staying here.”

xQc and Adept were forced to relocate after an armed man broke into their house. The couple lived with Sodapoppin for a while before moving out into a home of their own.

Sadly, xQc and Adept broke up a few weeks back, and things have been super complicated ever since.

It’s safe to say that the two have a lot of respect and admiration for each other. However, from the looks of it, the internet star might be changing houses once again.

This makes things troublesome, and it’s safe to assume that the subathon might not happen anytime soon. Be that as it may, the 60-day subathon might end up shattering tons of records whenever it crops up.

