xQc and Ice Poseidon to allegedly take streaming to the road for an extravagant cross-country stream 

Félix "xQc" Lengyel recently announced a hiatus from streaming, the reason for which remains shrouded in mystery. There is a theory that suggests that the Canadian streamer might move again.

He moved out of his house to move in with Sodapoppin, Malena, and Nmplol. While Nmplol confirmed just yesterday that xQc and Adept had moved out, he informed everyone about the variety streamer's extravagant streaming plans.

Nmplol stated he was risking his friendship with xQc by revealing his 'secretive plans' to the entire community.

Interestingly, he shared the information anyway and left the entire community in a state of shock.

He said:

I know I shouldn’t leak this. He is going to be really mad at me for it. Felix currently has decided that he is going to buy an RV and do a cross-country RV stream with Ice Posiedon.

This comes as shocking news as xQc informed the entire world that he will be taking some time off. However, it also means that the Canadian streamer is working on something extravagant and the aforementioned piece of news might just be true.

Will xQc's cross country stream ever happen?

xQc is known for his notorious personality and leaves no stone unturned in entertaining his fans.

Naturally, a cross country stream involves a lot of effort and an array of logistical decisions that need to be taken.

Additionally, streaming from an RV might be a little more difficult than it sounds. It's possible that Nmplol is just messing with fans and there's more to this than meets the eye.

xQc wouldn't want to reveal his plans to the entire internet, and someone else doing it on his behalf might just infuriate him even more.

That being said, the Canadian streamer's honest patrons can't wait to see him live again. This is the longest gap he has taken from streaming and, as expected, things have become tasteless due to his absence on Twitch.

