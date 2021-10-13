xQc impersonating Iron Man, SpiderMan, and other Marvel heroes will leave fans in shambles

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker was going through the LSF feed when he came across one of the most bizarre impersonations by Félix "xQc" Lengyel.

The Canadian streamer was taking a dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans and couldn't hold himself back from imitating the Avengers.

xQc's impression comprised some of the most hilarious body gestures and movements, coupled with disastrous voiceovers. He tried imitating Iron Man, Spiderman, Thor, and even Captain America.

TIME STAMP - 23:45

It's safe to say that his impersonation wasn't anywhere close to the original ones. However, HasanAbi observed and looked pretty bamboozled by his antics.

The controversial streamer paused the video to share his views on xQc's impression of the Avengers and said:

"Damn dude he did such a good job. It was...it was like watching my favorite Avengers movie."

It's safe to say that HasanAbi doesn't seem too impressed by the original Avengers either and would prefer the notorious streamer's version over it any day.

Twitch earnings leak hails xQc as one of the most profitable streamers

xQc is undoubtedly one of the most popular streamers on the internet right now. While his antics have landed him in turbulent waters on several occasions, he remains one of the most successful streamers, as pointed out by the Twitch earnings leak.

The former Overwatch pro's revenue between 2019 and 2021 crosses the eight-figure mark, and no other streamer comes close to it.

Interestingly, xQc made upwards of $750K in September alone and is miles ahead of any other streamer on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

However, the information didn't surprise anyone. xQc was the most-watched streamer on the platform until late June because of his shenanigans on the NoPixel GTA RP server.

He kept coming back to the server despite receiving several bans. Be that as it may, he described it as one of the worst experiences in gaming a couple of weeks back.

Also Read

One of the most shocking pieces of information was Pokimane's earnings in September. The data revealed that the Among Us sensation earned a little over $35K, which is pretty little for a streamer of her stature.

Twitch finds itself on a sticky wicket right now but boasts a collection of some of the finest streamers on the internet, despite the mass exodus that took place last month.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar