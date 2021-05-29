xQc labels Pokimane the "most attractive" streamer on Twitch, and fans can't get enough of it

Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently sent fans into a tizzy after choosing Twitch colleague Imane "Pokimane" Anys as the most attractive streamer on the platform during a recent live stream.

The 25-year old joined fellow Twitch broadcasters Ludwig Ahgren, QTCinderella, Hasan Doğan "HasanAbi" Piker, KaceyTron, and more for a special "couples" game at Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris' house in Austin.

UPDATE: WAS RESTING ALL DAY. NEEDED THIS. GOING TO CHANCES FOR THE COUPLES GAMES OR WHAYEVER WITH LUDWIG. ALL DRAMA RELATED CLAIMS OR QUESTIONS HERES MY OFFICIAL RESPONSE: DON'T CARE, KEEP MALDING — xQc (@xQc) May 29, 2021

Accompanying him was his girlfriend and fellow streamer, Adept, as the popular duo's appearance led to a stellar reaction from fans.

At one particular juncture during the game, xQc found himself in a bit of a fix as he was asked to name the most attractive streamer on Twitch.

After contemplating for a while, he confidently blurted out none other than Pokimane's name, which not only incited a hilarious response from his girlfriend and the rest around him but also ended up sending fans into overdrive.

Fans react as xQc's Pokimane revelation takes social media by storm

Two of the most famous names on the Twitch circuit today, xQc and Pokimane, have amassed a stellar following from fans throughout their respective careers.

As social media celebrities, their personal lives have always been under intense scrutiny, especially on the relationship front.

While xQc seems to have more or less confirmed his status after a recent slip-up on stream with Adept, Pokimane has firmly stood by her single stance, despite being called out over the same by her skeptical critics.

One key aspect of the criticism that the 25-year-old often receives revolves around her "tier-3" subscription module, the subscribers of which are often perceived as simps.

In light of xQc labeling Pokimane as the most attractive streamer on Twitch, social media was abuzz with quite a few hilarious reactions.

yo @pokimanelol xQc said you were the most attractive streamer on the platform — Freeze Nether | #NorthNether (@TwitchNetherss) May 29, 2021

xQc is right. pokimane is one of the most attractive streamers — mimi 🌱 (@sykkute) May 29, 2021

Idk what's going on but xqc based for saying pokimane — katie 旦(￣ω￣*) (@katiekmkay) May 29, 2021

i was lowkey shocked LMFAO — tatiana (@k1ttyc0rpsee) May 29, 2021

Image via Livestream Fails/Reddit

When fans have to choose from some of the most memorable moments from the recent IRL meet-up between some of the biggest names on Twitch, the xQc x Pokimane revelation is sure to be right up there.

