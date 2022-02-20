xQc’s Valorant team spectacularly comes back from 2-12 down to win the match in overtime

xQc's Valorant career has not been as star-studded as his Overwatch stint, by a long margin, but the streamer is still among the most-watched creators who play the popular FPS title. In a recent stream, his team struggled in a competitive match, with the scoreboard reading 2-12.

Read on to find out how the streamer recovered from that and ended the match in OT with a final score of 14-12.

xQc fights his way back from a 2-12 match in ranked Valorant

The streamer finished reacting to some videos from the chat and asked what else he could do. Most of the viewers seemed to want him to play Valorant, so xQc fired up the game and started solo-queing in competitive.

(The game starts at 6:04:20)

The game started off rough, with his team putting up an unsuccessful fight in the pistol round. The streamer did land many of his shots but was only able to get a single kill in the round before dying. In the second round, the streamer's team fared similarly, with most of them dying out in the first 20 seconds. The onus was on xQc to clutch the round but he fell prey to a open peek from A Haven with a Marshall.

The streamer was able to pull through two rounds after that but faced a string of losses thereafter. The enemy team's excessive camping and flanking irritated the streamer, who briefly ranted about the map design of Bind, and expressed his views on the recent changes to the same.

"There are too many open corners now you can't attack from anywhere and get a hold of the site for one freaking second."

The second half seemed equally bleak when the scoreboard reached match point with the streamer and his team down 2-12. Losing the first two rounds of the second half as well prompted him to rally the team. While the streamer was unranked in this Act, his concern for his placement rank was definitely a factor here.

Thereafter, with a combination of multiple Operators and effectively holding both sites as defenders allowed the team to come back 12-12.

(OT starts from 6:43:17)

A swift push and defense allowed them to put up a fight against a daunting scoreboard. They scored two quick rounds in Overtime, ending the match at a 14-12 score.

Despite being a Silver-ranked player, the streamer hosts the most-watched Valorant streams on Twitch. As a former Overwatch pro, the gamer has a natural flair for shooters and fans have been waiting for the streamer to master Valorant the way he did OverWatch.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee