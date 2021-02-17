Valorant tweaks weapons to compensate for the run and gun ability, massively buff Marshall

Valorant Patch update 2.03 brings in changes to Frenzy and Stinger following the run-and-gun complaints, and buffs the Marshall.

Valorant released its patch notes for update 2.03 today, shipping in vast changes, from the agents’ abilities to weapon tweaks. While agents go through such a change in almost every update, such massive changes to weapons are rare.

Valorant devs have applied changes to three guns in Patch 2.03 - Frenzy, Stinger, and Marshall.

Patch 2.03 Price Changes | #VALORANT



~ Frenzy: $400 >>> $500

~ Stinger: $1000 >>> $1100

~ Marshal: $1100 >>> $1000 — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 17, 2021

Frenzy and Stinger weapons were the subject of loads of complaints. While Stinger has now gone through modifications to its stats, which might help fix the run-and-gun issue, the change made to Frenzy may not prove as effective.

The changes made to the weapons of Valorant in Patch Update 2.03

Marshall

Starting with the most modified weapon in Valorant Patch 2.03, the Marshall, the following changes were applied to the gun:

Movement speed when zoomed is now at 90% of unzoomed movement speed (previously, zoomed movement speed was 76% of unzoomed)

Price decrease 1100 >>> 1000

Zoom magnification increased 2.5x >>> 3.5x

Advertisement

Valorant devs wanted to increase the mobility of Marshall. The main motive behind these changes was to make players hit-and-run with the weapon. Jeff Landa said the following about Marshall's change:

"We wanted to sharpen the Marshal’s strength as a sniper with a movement speed buff when zoomed. The intent is to carve out a strong, agile, hit-and-run identity for the weapon. There’s a price buff too, because the weapon is not as versatile as others in its range."

This Marshall buff may totally change the meta of the game. Marshall will now be preferred more than ever, and will prove to be very effective in the low economy rounds. Considering the reduction in price as well as increase in its zooming ability, the gun might be the next big thing in Valorant.

Stinger

Stinger has been subjected to a lot of change. Over the past few months, players have shifted their preferences heavily, with interest swinging from the Spectre to Stinger. Although the Spectre should have been the superior one with its higher cost, the Stinger could do its job quite well.

And considering the accuracy of the gun, even at long ranges, even while moving, the Valorant devs have tweaked the gun heavily.

These are the changes applied to the gun in Full-Auto mode:

Price increased from 1000 >>> 1100

Full auto fire rate reduced from 18 >>> 16

Full auto fire now reaches max spread at bullet 4, instead of bullet 6

Adjusted pitch (vertical) recoil curve for full auto, recoil climbs more aggressively past the 3rd bullet

Advertisement

These are the changes applied to the gun in its burst fire mode:

Adjusted pitch (vertical) recoil to be more aggressive after the first burst

Added more error on bursts after the first one

Improved recovery time on burst mode from .45 >>> .4

Stinger nerfs are pretty pog. I like this patch! — Амин АбуАль-Джадаель (@AbuKabzon) February 17, 2021

These changes will make the gun feel more like an SMG. While the fire-rate is reduced, the recoil and spread will kick on early. Separate changes in the recoil will ensure that the gun will have an ideal range for each mode of firing.

Regarding the recoil and the price increase of the gun, Communications Associate of Valorant, Jeff Landa, said the following:

"The intent is to better designate optimal ranges for the respective firing modes as well as introduce degrees of mastery to the weapon. The price increase is meant to bump the premium a bit on the Stinger’s now nerfed, but still potent, versatility."

Frenzy

The price of the pistol has been increased by an amount of 100 units. The pistol which was priced at only 400, now costs 500.

Pistol rounds have been more RNG than I thought was even humanly possible with this frenzy meta — 100T nitr0 (@nitr0) February 13, 2021

Valorant players were dissatisfied with the accuracy of the gun while running. However, the devs are yet to find a robust fix to the error. For the time being, they will be monitoring Frenzy's usage with its increased price and see if it at all needs any change.

100T Valorant pro Nitro, who had previously complained about the Frenzy, now says that the price increase is just a "band-aid" fix to the gun.

Advertisement

HOT TAKE, but I actually don't think the Frenzy is that OP, I think the fact you can run with it while remaining accurate is what makes it good. The 500 credit nerf is a band-aid fix imo, hopefully the running & gunning gets better. — 100T nitr0 (@nitr0) February 16, 2021

However, Valorant pistol rounds will be heavily affected by the increase in Frenzy's price. Players will no longer be able to purchase a half-shield during the pistol rounds. This may force players to either go for a Frenzy without a shield, or abandon the pistol fully.