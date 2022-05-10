xQc shares a heartwarming post revealing how he spent Mother's Day

Every year, the first Sunday marks Mother's Day. Twitch star Felix "xQc" recently shared a heartwarming post revealing how he spent the special day with his mother. And for some celebrities and streamers, it's the perfect day to spend some quality time with their mothers.

In a Twitter post on Monday (May 9, 2022), the Twitch star shared a heartwarming tribute to his mum on a special day.

Fans left in awe as xQc shares a heartwarming post with his mother

xQc @xQc ME & MY MOM. TOOK A HALF DAY OFF TO GET DINNER WITH HER AND @adeptthebest FAM ME & MY MOM. TOOK A HALF DAY OFF TO GET DINNER WITH HER AND @adeptthebest FAM ❤ https://t.co/Qn5KZrRisW

xQc's wholesome picture with his mother left Twitter in awe of the Twitch star, with many being super supportive of the streamer and the beautiful bond he has with his mother. The streamer's fan have known for a while how close Felix is to his mother.

As per the streamer himself, he took a break from streaming on Sunday to spend extra time with his mother. Needless to say, the post itself was filled with love and has amassed over 46.1k likes and 1020 retweets within a few hours.

As expected, the wholesome post elicited a wave of positive reactions from viewers. One Twitter user even posted a clip of the streamer with his mother during a random livestream. In it, the duo can be seen sharing a beautiful moment together.

Appreciating xQc's bond with his mother, one Twitter user wrote:

🇧🇩oslaowi🇧🇩rjjqoqjr🇧🇩j2i1owls🇧🇩 @mab5ter123 @xQc @adeptthebest So this is why you didnt stream? Its nice to see you prioiritizing your mother, the person who gave birth to you and who loves you more than anything and willing to do anything for your betterment, over your fans. No longer an xqc fan, going to watch adin boss @xQc @adeptthebest So this is why you didnt stream? Its nice to see you prioiritizing your mother, the person who gave birth to you and who loves you more than anything and willing to do anything for your betterment, over your fans. No longer an xqc fan, going to watch adin boss

Many users chimed in with their support towards his decision to prioritize spending time with his mother this Mother's Day.

Latino_Fadez🇺🇾 @Latino_Fadez @xQc @adeptthebest Glad you got to be with your mom on her day! Hope you guys had a great one together 🤍 @xQc @adeptthebest Glad you got to be with your mom on her day! Hope you guys had a great one together 🤍 https://t.co/ye92NxTVyH

themfuhhhhhhhwhoa @WhoaTheWhoaGuy1 @xQc @adeptthebest Happy Mother’s Day to you twitter frogs (it’s already may 9th for me) @xQc @adeptthebest Happy Mother’s Day to you twitter frogs (it’s already may 9th for me)

Streaming as a whole is much more difficult than it might appear to the majority of viewers out there, as most streamers work anywhere between 4-12 hours a day (or sometimes even longer than that). It goes without saying, but it's a full-time job and it's pretty difficult to spend some quality time with a loved one.

Streamers usually follow long, hectic schedules, and in between those schedules, it's almost impossible to take a break. However, it is those small moments with their loved ones that motivate them to work even harder.

About xQc's podcast with fellow Twitch streamer, Pokimane

The Twitch star recently aired his first ever podcast with fellow streamer Streamer Pokimane and fans couldn't get enough of it. The four-hour-long podcast featured multiple topics on their professional as well as personal fronts. However, the major highlight was xQc talking about his gambling addiction.

The official date of the second episode of the podcast is yet to be decided. It will be pretty interesting to see what the duo has to reveal in the second episode of their much-awaited podcast together.

