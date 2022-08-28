xQc can't stop laughing at Tyler1 viewer getting 14 ads during a stream

Felix “xQc” often reacts to hilarious videos on his stream, but this latest Tyler “Tyler1” clip had him in stitches for a while. The latter was talking about one of his viewers, who was complaining about being locked behind a wall of ads.

The viewer couldn’t watch the channel due to the overload of ads, leaving Tyler1, xQc and their audience in stitches.

xQc watched a Tyler1 clip and couldn't stop laughing

xQc certainly had a great time after opening the Tyler1 clip. The latter was talking about a particular viewer, eeeeediot, who was trying to watch the stream. However, they were being halted by a bombardment of ads. Tyler stated:

“Some of the dumb s**t I read, bro. Look at this guy. Ads! So many ads! Oh my God, why so many ads? I got 14 ads, what the f**k, each 30 seconds!”

Felix began to laugh at this point, clearly amused by Tyler1's antics. The chat also loved it, spamming Omegalul emotes. The Canadian streamer clapped his hands together in delight, laughing harder at Tyler’s imitation of a viewer's reaction. The latter streamer went on:

“What is going on? I can’t see! ADS! 14 f**king ads! How is this allowed?! 14 ads, 30 seconds each! What is going on? What is poggers?”

xQc's chat in particular, found the “Hostage” line particularly funny. The frustrated Twitch viewer wrote:

“I can’t see! I have 11 more ads to go! What is Tyler1 doing? Mods please remove ads! This is hostage! He tries to at the bot, whatever the f**k it’s called.”

Although the viewer claimed to have left, that wasn't the case. Tyler1 kept the message list up for a bit longer, and viewers could see the person in question had, at one point, seven more ads to go. They wrote:

“Remove ads for me, please! I am leaving stream!”

While it was unfortunate for the viewer, it was a hilarious moment for both Tyler1 and xQc’s streams.

YouTube comments react to unfortunate Tyler1 viewer

One response on YouTube explained how it got worse for the poor viewer. The latter probably refreshed to try and evade the ads, only to get 10-15 more instead.

One YouTube reply stated that it just got worse for the Twitch viewer (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Lines like “What is Poggers? I can’t see” were making people crack up, and it was very entertaining for YouTube commenters who imagined someone ranting the entire time. One commenter was there during the whole interaction.

"What is Poggers?" was one of the funniest parts of the clip (Image via YouTube)

Many commenters were frustrated at how Twitch handles ads these days, but one response made it clear that Tyler1 was spamming them during streams.

Ads may have gotten worse on Twitch, but this was Tyler1's doing (Image via YouTube)

Some viewers spoke about leaving instantly if they saw an ad upon opening a stream. Meanwhile, others were just laughing at the situation.

This clip was a truly hilarious one for many,(Image via YouTube)

It’s unclear if the viewer ever did get to watch Tyler1 play League of Legends, but xQc and his fans very clearly loved the unintentionally hilarious moment.

