xQc tries his luck at Squid Games-inspired custom mode in Roblox, and it's absolutely hilarious 

Squid Game is all the rage right now and even Felix "xQc" Lengyel couldn't keep his hands off of it. The Canadian streamer took part in a Roblox custom game inspired by the popular Netflix show. To nobody's surprise, the stream didn't go as planned and he was left terrified, which was absolutely hilarious for all the viewers.

Squid Game came out on September 17, 2021, and has quickly become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, despite its quirks.

So much so that several titles, including Roblox, have hopped on the bandwagon and created a mini-game mode, recreating segments from the show for players to enjoy.

One of the most popular games in the TV show is the childhood classic: Red Light-Green Light. However, from the looks of it, xQc didn't play it enough in his childhood, as he looked absolutely terror-stricken while playing it.

xQc tries his hand at popular Red Light-Green Light in Roblox, inspired by Squid Game

Similar to what's present in the Netflix series, players are tasked with completing six games, including Red Light-Green Light, Marbles, Tug of War, and more. Players need to complete all six tasks to earn a cash prize. However, players are shot and eliminated if they fail to complete the tasks.

xQc is pretty competitive and was visibly on edge as he tried to get past his opponents safely, while playing Red Light-Green Light.

He looked absolutely terrified, reiterating how seriously he was taking the game. At its peak, the stream had over 50,000 viewers who watched xQc gasp and shout as he attempted to complete the challenge.

Fans can watch the highlight reel of his stream on xQc's YouTube channel.

xQc was extremely anxious in his Squid Game-Roblox stream (Image via xQcOW/Twitch)

Squid Game has penetrated TikTok as well, with users showcasing how tough the challenges really are.

Fortnite is yet another title that has incorporated Squid Game into its play-style. It's safe to say that xQc won't be the only one to stream the Squid Games-inspired custom game on Roblox.

xQc hopped on the NoPixel GTA RP server as well

xQc's usual streaming routine comprises of several titles, including GTA RP and Valorant. However, the former Overwatch pro has slated the NoPixel GTA RP as the most miserable gaming experience.

Be that as it may, the variety streamer doesn't leave a single opportunity to hop on to the server every now and then.

The Canadian streamer also added Valorant to his collection of titles a few weeks after the title came out in 2020. xQc was joined by Adept and won the first game at Icebox 13-7. Sadly, the variety streamer ended up on the losing side in the second game at Haven.

