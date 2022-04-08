XSET signs Tee Grizzly during a livestream inside The Grizzly Gang's GTA RP server

In a surprising turn of events, earlier today, XSET signed popular rapper Tee Grizzly during a livestream inside The Grizzly Gang's GTA RP server. The exclusive partnership with rapper Tee Grizzly is something the entire gaming world was amazed to see.

As a result, he is the very first talent to join esports and lifestyle organizations in-game with a GTA RP server.

As fans might already know, other than rapping, Tee Grizzly is an avid gamer who also streams Call of Duty on the purple platform. With over 795K subscribers, Grizzly has truly shined in the streaming world.

Tee Grizzly signs a partnership with XSET: A historic moment for everyone

Basically, the partnership was officially announced via XSET's official Twitter handle. However, earlier, a real moment on the GTA RP server was captured and posted online by Jake Lucky. In the viral video, the in-game character of Tee Grizzly can be seen signing the deal in GTA style.

First, Grizzly's avatar receives an in-game phone call from the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, XSET, before the gang moves towards the spa to seal the deal.

Furthermore, expressing his excitement, the rapper notes:

"I'm excited to join XSET and take Grizzley Gang Gaming to the next level. I've always loved gaming for fun, but now it's so much more than that. I've seen how this industry can really change lives and I can't wait to provide more opportunities for people who have faced similar challenges and adversities as I have."

For all the fans of the ever-growing Detroit rapper, it's quite a big deal in itself. However, the unique touch of in-game signings and just the way the entire deal was signed have a broader impact in the gaming world. The interactive yet out-of-the-box overlap between reality and the virtual world is something to look forward to.

It advocates the immense changes that Metaverse claims the technology will bring in the next few years. It goes without saying, but the ability to sign an entire deal in-game and also celebrate it all within a virtual GTA RP server is something truly fascinating.

However, that's not all, with the announcement of the historic partnership, the first three installments of Tee Grizzley x XSET merchandise have also been launched in the market.

Fans react to the historic signing

Naturally, fans were quite impressed with the way the entire deal was carried out.

Hopefully, fans will get to see more of these unique deals that strengthen the bridge between the virtual and real world.

