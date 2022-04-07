GTA Online weekly update for April 7, 2022

The first update of the month has arrived in GTA Online, and there are huge discounts. Meanwhile, the Principe Deveste Eight is now available for HSW (Hao's Special Works) upgrades for all PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players. On the other hand, the podium vehicle is the same as last week: The Annis Savestra.

Here are all the details about today's weekly GTA Online update that players are excited to know about.

GTA Online weekly update offers 80% discounts, 3x and 2x bonuses, and more

Prize Ride: Hakuchou Drag (Top 3 in 5 Pursuit Races)

HSW Ride: Arbiter GT (PS5 & XSX)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Associate & Bodyguard Salary

- Stunt Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- VIP Work

- MC Work & Challenges



Deveste Eight upgrade available at HSW

Podium Vehicle (same as last week)

Annis Savestra (resale value of $594,000)

Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (Top 3 in 5 Pursuit Races)

New Test Track Vehicles

Invetero Coquette

Karin Futo GTX

Cheval Taipan

Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Imponte Arbiter GT

Bonus GTA$ and RP

3x GTA$ and RP on the following:

Associate and Bodyguard salary

Stunt Races

2x GTA$ and RP on the following:

VIP Work

MC Work and Challenges

Other unlocks

The Principe Deveste Eight can now be upgraded at Hao's Special Works (exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S).

Discounts

- Bunker Gun Locker, Shooting Range

- Nightclub Dancers, Dry Ice

- Clubhouse Mural, Furniture Option B

- Office Interiors, Gun Locker



50% Off

- Comet Safari ($355,000)

- Comet SR ($572,500)



45% Off

- 811 ($624,250)

- Sugoi ($673,200 - $504,900)

80% off on the following:

Bunker Gun Locker, Shooting Range

Nightclub Dancers, Dry Ice

Clubhouse Mural, Furniture Option B

Office Interiors, Gun Locker

50% off on the following:

Pfister Comet Safari ($355,000)

Pfister Comet SR ($572,500)

45% off on the following:

Pfister 811 ($624,250)

Dinka Sugoi ($504,900 - $673,200)

40% off on the following:

Maibatsu Penumbra FF ($828,000)

30% off on the following:

Pegasus MOC / Mobile Operations Center ($857,500 - $1,953,000) + Renovations

Rockstar hasn't offered such high discounts in a while

Players will be getting 80% off on their purchase when they buy certain interior additions and decorations. Here are all the cosmetic upgrade choices that are currently on sale:

Nightclub — Dancers ($42,700 - $51,000), Dry Ice ($69,000).

Dancers ($42,700 - $51,000), Dry Ice ($69,000). Clubhouse — Mural ($16,000 - 30,000), Furniture Option B ($32,800).

Mural ($16,000 - 30,000), Furniture Option B ($32,800). Office — Interiors ($83,000 - $200,000).

Meanwhile, here are the more practical 'decorations' that are being sold with a dicount:

Bunker — Gun Locker ($35,000), Shooting Range ($148,000 cost + $10,000 renovation for Black; $169,000 cost + 21000 renovation for white).

Gun Locker ($35,000), Shooting Range ($148,000 cost + $10,000 renovation for Black; $169,000 cost + 21000 renovation for white). Office — Gun Locker ($104,000).

The Pfister cars that are on sale right now are quite good, with the Comet SR having achieved the fastest lap time in Broughy1322's tests. The 811 is the second-fastest Pfister car.

