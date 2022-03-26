XSET vs Cloud9: VCT 2022 NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Round 3 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

XSET and Cloud9 Blue will go up against each other in the second game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs tonight in the Lower-Round 3 tie.

The two teams will face each other to secure their spot in the Lower Finals. The winner will stay in the competition and keep their hopes alive for the Grand-finals and also for the Reykjavik Masters. Whereas the loser will be eliminated and will return home empty-handed.

XSET and Cloud9: Who will keep their hopes alive in the VCT NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs:

XSET and Cloud9 will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to continue their journey in the competition. The winning team will keep their hopes alive after the game, while the losing team will have to start getting themselves ready for the Stage-2 Masters.

Prediction:

Considering their current form, Cloud9 surely has a higher chance of winning the series tonight. The team has been excellent throughout the tournament, losing just once since the start of the campaign. The talent and experience this team possesses will be instrumental in today's game as well.

XSET has always been a surprise factor in the North American Valorant scene. The team is known for its fearless and aggressive gameplay. They have pulled off several upsets in the past and will surely search for one tonight.

Head-to-heads:

The two teams have faced each other three times in the past and Cloud9 took the series every time in their favor.

Recent Results:

Both teams have won four of their last five games. Interestingly, both have received their only defeat against OpTic Gaming.

XSET and Cloud9 recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

XSET

Jordan "AYRIN" He

Brendan "BcJ" Jensen

Rory "dephh" Jackson

Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Cloud9

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Mitch "mitch" Semago

When and where to watch:

Fans can enjoy the knockout clash between XSET and Cloud9 at the VCT NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 4.30 am IST onwards on March 26.

