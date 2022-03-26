×
Create
Notifications

XSET vs Cloud9: VCT 2022 NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs Lower-Round 3 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

XSET vs Cloud9 at the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
XSET vs Cloud9 at the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 26, 2022 04:39 AM IST
Feature

XSET and Cloud9 Blue will go up against each other in the second game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs tonight in the Lower-Round 3 tie.

The two teams will face each other to secure their spot in the Lower Finals. The winner will stay in the competition and keep their hopes alive for the Grand-finals and also for the Reykjavik Masters. Whereas the loser will be eliminated and will return home empty-handed.

North America is home to the next generation of #VCT superstars. We have the ingredients, the pieces, the talent to win it all. It's just about putting it all together.Our journey begins now! https://t.co/xbxgeWDF9n

XSET and Cloud9: Who will keep their hopes alive in the VCT NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs:

XSET and Cloud9 will face each other in a best-of-three series tonight to continue their journey in the competition. The winning team will keep their hopes alive after the game, while the losing team will have to start getting themselves ready for the Stage-2 Masters.

Prediction:

Considering their current form, Cloud9 surely has a higher chance of winning the series tonight. The team has been excellent throughout the tournament, losing just once since the start of the campaign. The talent and experience this team possesses will be instrumental in today's game as well.

What a banger 1v3 clutch by @OfficialXETA to close out Ascent. On to map 3! 😈@Cloud9 | #VCTChallengersNA https://t.co/4aUyPThtBF

XSET has always been a surprise factor in the North American Valorant scene. The team is known for its fearless and aggressive gameplay. They have pulled off several upsets in the past and will surely search for one tonight.

What was that @Cryocells_?!@XSET | #VCTChallengersNA https://t.co/5Uwmh3FULf

Head-to-heads:

The two teams have faced each other three times in the past and Cloud9 took the series every time in their favor.

Recent Results:

Both teams have won four of their last five games. Interestingly, both have received their only defeat against OpTic Gaming.

XSET and Cloud9 recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
XSET and Cloud9 recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

XSET

  • Jordan "AYRIN" He
  • Brendan "BcJ" Jensen
  • Rory "dephh" Jackson
  • Zachary "zekken" Patrone
  • Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

Cloud9

  • Nathan "leaf" Orf
  • Anthony "vanity" Malaspina
  • Son "xeta" Seon-ho
  • Erick "Xeppaa" Bach
  • Mitch "mitch" Semago

When and where to watch:

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can enjoy the knockout clash between XSET and Cloud9 at the VCT NA Stage-1 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channel from 4.30 am IST onwards on March 26.

Edited by Mayank Shete
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will win the match?

XSET

Cloud9

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी