Xu’s voice actor may also have voiced existing playable character in Genshin Impact

English Genshin Impact voice actors don't get too much credit when it comes to minor characters, but it's worth noting that Xu's VA also voices Childe. At least, that's based on Griffin Burns teasing it in a tweet earlier this year.

Some internet sleuths also assume that Xu and Childe have the same English voice actor based on how they sound.

miHoYo has never officially gone on the record to say that Griffin Burns voices both. However, other VAs voice both playable characters and minor ones, so it wouldn't be unique to this particular NPC in this case.

It's even possible that Griffin Burns voices another minor NPC that players don't think much about.

Genshin Impact's Xu may share a voice actor with Childe

The idea of Xu and Childe having the same voice actor rose in popularity around early January 2022 when Childe's VA, Griffin Burns, mentioned Xu. It's not a flat-out confirmation or anything, but their voices sound pretty similar.

It's a minor detail that some gamers won't care about, but there is a subsection of the Genshin Impact fanbase obsessed about it.

Naturally, users teased the two characters sharing the same voice actor in Griffin Burns' previous tweet. It can be amusing realizing that two completely different characters have the same voice.

Who is Xu?

How he looks like in the game (Image via miHoYo)

The average Genshin Impact player might not recall who this NPC is. For those who don't know, he's an NPC in Liyue Harbor who works under Xingqiu. He's seen in several quests, but the most notable is Snapshots. This quest is the one where Travelers take two photos with the Kamera to test it out.

The Kamera is a nifty gadget that allows users to take snapshots in conditions where the normal camera can't, such as when they are in combat. Besides that, he plays a small role in other quests (such as Xingqiu's Story Quest).

Other examples of NPCs having a familiar voice actor

This Reddit post isn't an extensive list of every playable character who shares a VA with some NPCs. After all, there are also Chinese, Japanese, and Korean VAs to consider, which is a different matter altogether. Still, it shows how the following playable characters in Genshin Impact have a VA that also voices some minor NPCs:

Ayaka

Ganyu

Raiden Shogun

Gorou

Aether

Diluc

It doesn't even include some other English VAs who may voice other NPCs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Xu has the same voice actor as Childe? Yes No 0 votes so far