Xur location for this week (August 13-17): Destiny 2's Exotic inventory

Destiny 2 entered its 14th week alongside the long-awaited epilogue for Season 14 and Splicer Questline. Agent of the Nine is back once again to sell Exotic gear in exchange for legendary shards.

The three main locations for Xur to arrive for each week are EDZ, the Tower and Nessus. The Guardians will once again be keeping an eye on Agent of the Nine's inventory to fill in any gaps for the Exotics. With Season of the Splicer coming to a close, any new Exotics for both new players and veterans will give them a headstart in the upcoming season.

Xur (8/13) is in the Winding Cove, EDZ | #Destiny2



~ Prometheus Lens

~ Graviton Forfeit

~ Synthoceps

For this week, Xur can be found near the Winding Cove checkpoint in the EDZ. He has brought in an Exotic solar trace rifle called Prometheus Lens, a Hunter's Exotic helmet called Graviton Forfeit and the Titan Exotic gauntlets called Synothoceps alongside Warlock chest armor, Vesper of Radius.

Xur location and inventory for Week 14 in Destiny 2

To find Xur, Guardians will need to first head to the Winding Cove checkpoint on the planet EDZ. After spawning, Xur can be found east of the main checkpoint.

Xur location for Week 14 (Image via Destiny 2)

With the unique Crucible game mode Momentum Control running this week, the Guardians will be looking to get their Valor ranks reset as soon as possible for the unfinished seasonal challenge. Xur's inventory might help them in accomplishing that very goal.

1) Prometheus Lens

Prometheus Lens Exotic trace rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Prometheus Lens is an Exotic solar trace rifle for the energy slot, which was introduced with the Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris DLC. The intrinsic perk Prismatic Inferno fires a solar beam and generates a damaging heat field. The field grows as the firing continues.

2) Graviton Forfeit

Graviton Forfeit Hunter Exotic headgear (Image via Destiny 2)

Graviton Forfeit, also introduced with the Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris DLC, was one of the most-used Exotic pieces of armor during Year 1. Vanishing Shadow is an intrinsic perk of this headpiece, which increases the duration of any invisibility effects. The melee skill of any Hunter will recharge at a faster rate while being invisible.

3) Synthoceps

Synthoceps Exotic Titan gauntlet (Image via Destiny 2)

Perhaps one of the most broken pieces of armor in Destiny 2, Synthoceps has an intrinsic perk called Biotic Enhancements. This increases the melee lunge range of a Titan in any elemental subclass alongside super damage when surrounded.

4) Vesper of Radius

Vesper of Radius Warlock Exotic chest armor (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 community has not seen the usage of Vesper of Radius for quite a while now. With the Bleakwatcher alongside Eye of Another World meta running wild, it will be interesting to see the arc subclass for Warlocks besides Chaos Reach coming into play for the future.

The intrinsic perk of Planetary Torrent releases Arc shockwaves when a rift is cast. The energy of each rift will recharge faster when a Warlock is surrounded by enemies.

