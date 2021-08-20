Xur location for this week (August 20-24): Destiny 2's Agent of the Nine

.

Destiny 2 is in its final week in Season of the Splicer. Before Bungie starts releasing new exotic gear in the upcoming season, Guardians must try and steal any good exotic weapon or armor brought in by the Agent of the Nine.

This week, Xur can be found on the Tower. Guardians can spawn in the courtyard waypoint and head towards the hard left. After entering the hangar, Xur can be found towards the left edge, just up a few stairs.

Xur (8/20) is in the Tower Hanger. | #Destiny2



~ Trinity Ghoul

~ Raiden Flux

~ One-Eyed Mask

~ Sanguine Alchemy pic.twitter.com/2GhZ3aS79q — DestinyNews+ (@DestinyNewsCom) August 20, 2021

In Destiny 2, the Agent of the Nine brought an exotic arc bow called "Trinity Ghoul," along with "Raiden Flux," known as Hunter's exotic chest armor.

Coupled with these, Xur also arrived with Warlock's exotic chest armor called "Sanguine Alchemy," and Titan's exotic headgear known as "One-eyed mask."

Xur location and inventory for this week in Destiny 2 (August 20-24)

1) Trinity Ghoul

Destiny 2 exotic arc bow, Trinity Ghoul (Image via Bungie)

The "Trinity Ghoul" exotic bow was introduced with the Year 2 Forsaken expansion. The perk grants chain-lightning capabilities to arrow shots with every precision kill. The intrinsic perk provides split arrows on release, though its speed is decreased when the bow is aimed-down-sights and fully drawn.

2) Sanguine Alchemy

Warlock exotic chest armor, Sanguine Alchemy (Image via Bungie)

"Sanguine Alchemy" is an exotic chest armor for the Warlock class. The armor perk grants extra duration to Warlock's rifts by getting weapon kills while standing on them. Additional kills will extend the length of the rift's cooldown.

3) One-eyed Mask

itan exotic headgear, One-eyed Mask (Image via Bungie)

Perhaps one of the most-used exotic gears inside the PvP, One-Eye Mask has been a beast in Titan class since its release in the year 2 expansion, The Forsaken.

Titans in general are usually the strongest in any game mode when it comes to facing incoming damage head-on. The intrinsic armor perk of the One-eyed Mask grants an overshield after defeating a marked enemy. They can be marked after the Titan receives damage from any source.

4) Raiden Flux

Hunter exotic chest armor, Raiden Flux (Image via Bungie)

"Raiden Flux" was first introduced in the Year 1 Red War campaign of Destiny 2. Since then, this exotic piece of armor has seen some ups and downs in both PvP and PvE.

Its intrinsic perk grants extra damage and duration to Arc Staff with each quick successive attack.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul