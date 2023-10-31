Xyp9x CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Andreas "Xyp9x" Højsleth is a CS2 professional player from Denmark who plays for the team Astralis. He mainly fulfills the role of a Rifler (support) for his team and has been given the nickname of Clutch Minister by many.

Xyp9x has been competing for a long time and has played in both Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events. He has played alongside teams like Fnatic, Team Dignitas, Team SoloMid etc.

Over the course of twelve years, Xyp9x has gained quite a reputation in the Counter-Strike esports scene. He has won several events like BLAST Pro Series: Global Final 2019, FACEIT Major: London 2018, ELEAGUE CS:GO Premier 2018, and many more.

Everything fans need to know about Xyp9x's CS2 settings

Like some pros in the Counter-Strike scene, Xyp9x too doesn't stream or create content on any website. He is currently an inactive player on his team. Here are the settings he uses for CS2 in 2023.

Note: The settings below have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 500

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 200

Color: 5

Blue: 0

Green: 255

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -2.5

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 1

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Video settings

Resolution: 1680x1050

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Hud

HUD Scale: 0.95

HUD Color: Bright White

Radar

Radar Centers The Player: Yes

Radar is Rotating: Yes

Toggle with Scoreboard: No

Radar Hud Size: 1

Radar Map Zoom: 0.7

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red

Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KF

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Setup & Streaming

Secretlab X Astralis Gaming Chair

The above settings are definitely going to prove very useful for beginners who want to get a headstart in CS2. However, you will also need to learn lineups for each map to have an impact during a match. Another way to improve in CS2 could be to watch some pro events and observe how they play.

CS2’s release is a monumental moment for the FPS (First Person Shooter) community. If the game wishes to break records like the original, the developers will need to pay proper attention to the complaints and issues players might have with the new iteration.