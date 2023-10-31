Xyp9x CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Andreas "Xyp9x" Højsleth is a CS2 professional player from Denmark who plays for the team Astralis. He mainly fulfills the role of a Rifler (support) for his team and has been given the nickname of Clutch Minister by many.
Xyp9x has been competing for a long time and has played in both Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive events. He has played alongside teams like Fnatic, Team Dignitas, Team SoloMid etc.
Over the course of twelve years, Xyp9x has gained quite a reputation in the Counter-Strike esports scene. He has won several events like BLAST Pro Series: Global Final 2019, FACEIT Major: London 2018, ELEAGUE CS:GO Premier 2018, and many more.
Everything fans need to know about Xyp9x's CS2 settings
Like some pros in the Counter-Strike scene, Xyp9x too doesn't stream or create content on any website. He is currently an inactive player on his team. Here are the settings he uses for CS2 in 2023.
Note: The settings below have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 500
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 200
- Color: 5
- Blue: 0
- Green: 255
- Red: 0
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -2.5
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
Video settings
- Resolution: 1680x1050
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Brightness: 80%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Disabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Hud
- HUD Scale: 0.95
- HUD Color: Bright White
Radar
- Radar Centers The Player: Yes
- Radar is Rotating: Yes
- Toggle with Scoreboard: No
- Radar Hud Size: 1
- Radar Map Zoom: 0.7
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Red
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset Black
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KF
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Setup & Streaming
- Secretlab X Astralis Gaming Chair
The above settings are definitely going to prove very useful for beginners who want to get a headstart in CS2. However, you will also need to learn lineups for each map to have an impact during a match. Another way to improve in CS2 could be to watch some pro events and observe how they play.
CS2’s release is a monumental moment for the FPS (First Person Shooter) community. If the game wishes to break records like the original, the developers will need to pay proper attention to the complaints and issues players might have with the new iteration.