"Hope you get invited to all the events": Blind Esports' BGMI coach Ayogi praises TWM Gaming

A few hours ago, popular gaming YouTuber and BGMI coach for Blind Esports, Rahul "Ayogi" took to his Instagram account and shared a story showing his support for Battlegrounds Mobile India esports team - Third World Mafia (TWM) Gaming.

Ayogi was all praises for the players of TWM Gaming who brilliantly performed in the BGIS 2023 and the recently concluded India-Korea Invitational LAN event.

Addressed to TWM Gaming, here's what Ayogi wrote in his Instagram story:

"Not many can come from underdog circuit and play that well in a lobby with such experienced teams. You did exceptionally well in BGIS and excelled in INK Invitational. Hope you get invited to all the events and you fight among the best teams, that's where you belong."

Since Ayogi is a reputed name in the Indian mobile gaming community and is followed by thousands, it is natural that his praises have created a great deal of buzz amongst BGMI esports enthusiasts and fans of Third World Mafia.

Many pros reshare BGMI coach Ayogi's Instagram story in support of rising stars

Third World Mafia Gaming rose to prominence during BGIS 2023, where they outclassed multiple established BGMI esports teams and finished eighth in the Grand Finals. They also finished ninth in the India-Korea Invitational LAN event, impressing fans across the country.

Ayogi Gamer's recent Instagram story in support of BGMI rising stars (Image via Instagram/ayogi_gamer)

Ayogi praised TWM Gaming and 4 AM's (4 Aggressive Man) journey to the top, saying:

"Underdogs to Pro - it's a journey, that's tough, full of hurdles and obstacles. The official tournament helps newer ones to achieve that pro tag. Many new teams came, fought for a place at the table, and were called one of the T1 teams. Some did succeed in my opinion TWM, 4 AM, and others."

He also talked about Big Brother Esports and showed his support for them. However, according to Ayogi, the players of BB were never underdogs, they just required a platform to showcase their skills, which they did in the BGIS Grand Finals.

Ayogi even requested the tournament organizers to invite TWM Gaming and 4 AM to their upcoming events and not just send invites to renowned teams, as the rising stars have already proved their potential.

Several popular BGMI players like Manya, Nakul, Joker, Anto, Fierce, Spower, and Rony have already reshared the story, showing their united support for the rising stars.

Moreover, official casters like Ocean Sharma, AnkiiiBOT, Mazy, and Spero repeatedly praised the players of TWM Gaming while casting the BGIS 2023 Grand Finals and the India-Korea Invitational LAN event.

It will be worth watching how TWM Gaming will perform in the upcoming events, with more BGMI supporters vouching for them.