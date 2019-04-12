×
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Remastered Announced For PC and Will be Available on Steam, Releases Date Confirmed

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
9   //    12 Apr 2019, 02:04 IST

Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Kiwami 2 the PS4 exclusive title from famous Japanese game developer studio Sega is going to make its way to the PC platform. Sega officially announced Yakuza Kiwami 2 remastered for PC which will support 4K resolution, Yakuza Kiwami 2 is slated to release on May 9, 2019. Gamers can be at ease as Yakuza Kiwami 2 is not going to be an Epic Games Store exclusive. The game will release on steam, it is available to pre-purchase right now.

According to Sega Yakuza Kiwami 2 is a "fully optimised for PC, including stunning 4K resolution and unlocked framerates, customisable controls and robust graphics options." Meanwhile, players pre-ordering the game will "receive the complete Clan Creator Bundle DLC, including super rare Clan Creator Leaders and Packs, exclusive weapons, outfits and more."

According To Fandom Story Of Yakuza Kiwami 2 Follows-

Taking place a year on from the first game, Yakuza Kiwami 2 once again puts the player in the shoes of Kazuma Kiryu. The Dragon of Dojima, as expected, finds himself in yet another precarious situation involving the Japanese mafia.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 costs around $30 / £25 / 2100 INR and can be bought on steam online marketplace. Yakuza Kiwami 2 is going to be the first game which is going to be released on PC. Yakuza Kiwami 2 remastered on PC platform means the game is going to look more beautiful and play fluently without any problem.

Also Read,

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
A simple shut-in otaku, Computer Science Student, Founder of OtakuSama-theAnimeBlog & a gamer. That's all... Need latest updates on Videogames, Tips, Guides, Opinions. Be sure to follow me on SportsKeeda.
