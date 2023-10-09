YEKINDAR CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

The release of CS2 completely shook the first person shooter (FPS) world. This sequel to the legendary CS:GO was certainly a treat for many players, but more importantly, it was a breath of fresh air for the current Counter-Strike professionals. One of them is YEKINDAR.

Latvian esports pro Mareks "YEKINDAR" Galinskis plays for Team Liquid. He fulfills the role of a Rifler (entry fragger) for his team and is the squad's in-game leader. He has previously represented teams like pro100, Virtus.pro, and EPG.

YEKINDAR has been a Counter-Strike pro player since 2017 and has an approximate winnings of $427,111 to his name. He has achieved first place in online and offline events like BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022, ESL Challenger #48, and DreamHack Open December 2020.

Everything fans need to know about YAKINDER's CS2 settings

With a considerable amount of experience, YEKINDAR has made quite a name for himself in the Counter-Strike esports scene over the years. With CS2's launch, it will be interesting to see how active Counter-Strike pros like him will adapt to some of the newer changes introduced in the sequel. Mentioned below are all the known settings that YEKINDER has been using in CS2.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 1.2

eDPI: 960

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 0

Apha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: 144

Green: 238

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 60

Offset X: 1

Offset Y: 1

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 1

Video settings

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Scaling Mode: Native

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 80%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None

Global Shadow Quality: High

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: Game sense Radar Asuka

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KF

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 10

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture

Picture Mode: FPS 2

Brightness: 100

Contrast: 70

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: Premium

Graphics card settings

Display

Digital Vibrance: 50%

With the above settings, players entering the world of Counter-Strike will definitely get a good headstart. However, they will need to follow a dedicated aim routine and learn lineups to be consistent in CS2.

Counter-Strike was already one of the biggest esports in gaming, and with CS2's launch, it might just become the most watched ever. The game already garnered over a million players in its first week and continues to grow in numbers as more time passes.