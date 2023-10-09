YEKINDAR CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

The release of CS2 completely shook the first person shooter (FPS) world. This sequel to the legendary CS:GO was certainly a treat for many players, but more importantly, it was a breath of fresh air for the current Counter-Strike professionals. One of them is YEKINDAR.
Latvian esports pro Mareks "YEKINDAR" Galinskis plays for Team Liquid. He fulfills the role of a Rifler (entry fragger) for his team and is the squad's in-game leader. He has previously represented teams like pro100, Virtus.pro, and EPG.
YEKINDAR has been a Counter-Strike pro player since 2017 and has an approximate winnings of $427,111 to his name. He has achieved first place in online and offline events like BLAST Premier: Fall Groups 2022, ESL Challenger #48, and DreamHack Open December 2020.
Everything fans need to know about YAKINDER's CS2 settings
With a considerable amount of experience, YEKINDAR has made quite a name for himself in the Counter-Strike esports scene over the years. With CS2's launch, it will be interesting to see how active Counter-Strike pros like him will adapt to some of the newer changes introduced in the sequel. Mentioned below are all the known settings that YEKINDER has been using in CS2.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.2
- eDPI: 960
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 0
- Apha: 255
- Color: 1
- Blue: 144
- Green: 238
- Red: 0
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 60
- Offset X: 1
- Offset Y: 1
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 1
Video settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Scaling Mode: Native
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 80%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: None
- Global Shadow Quality: High
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
- Mousepad: Game sense Radar Asuka
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KF
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 10
- Low Blue Light: 0
Picture
- Picture Mode: FPS 2
- Brightness: 100
- Contrast: 70
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 3
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: Premium
Graphics card settings
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 50%
With the above settings, players entering the world of Counter-Strike will definitely get a good headstart. However, they will need to follow a dedicated aim routine and learn lineups to be consistent in CS2.
Counter-Strike was already one of the biggest esports in gaming, and with CS2's launch, it might just become the most watched ever. The game already garnered over a million players in its first week and continues to grow in numbers as more time passes.