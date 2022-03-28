"Yet another IP exploited by a streaming service": Halo Infinite fans are unhappy with the execution of the TV series

There was always a debate among Halo Infinite fans over Paramount's adaptation of the video game series. Paramount has gone in with a new timeline of events, deviating from the story arc followed by the games.

While this is encouraging, on the one hand, many fans find it divisive. It now appears that hardcore fans aren't happy based on the first two episodes. Season 1 will be a nine-episode saga, and there seem to be some problems.

When the TV series was announced, fans were skeptical about the entire ordeal. Some decisions like Master Chief showing his face displeased many. The firm belief over the series was related to the changes being made. In a certain sense, the resentment might be justified.

Video games getting adaptations on TV isn't new, with the likes of Witcher getting a Netflix series. However, it appears that die-hard fans are displeased over the execution of the Halo TV series.

Halo Infinite fans are unhappy with Paramount TV series

The Halo TV series has released just a couple of episodes for the press, and Joe Vargas, aka Angry Joe, is unhappy. He believes that the series is just another attempt to exploit a successful gaming IP. It's not just Joe who's displeased with how the TV series is shaping up.

In light of the disappointing news, one fan remembered the Halo 3 trailer. They believe that this is the best that any fan can have when a live-action Halo piece is considered.

Another Reddit user stated about the Halo 3 Believe advertisement campaign, which is still loved by many fans.

One Halo Infinite fan believes that Paramount should have done what Disney did with The Mandalorian. The failure to follow the original lore seems to be disappointing news for many fans of the Halo series.

Another Reddit member had the same belief that the Halo series could have done Paramount a world of good. However, the execution hasn't been as perfect as it was for The Mandalorian with Disney.

One Halo fan believes that Disney might have done a better job with the series and its execution.

A common sentiment among many fans is that the separate cutscenes developed in previous games did a better live-action job than Paramount's TV series.

Some are more forthcoming with the changes made in the TV series. However, they think that the FPS scenes in the series could have been avoided.

Some are questioning if 343 Industries, the developers of Halo Infinite, even know who their target audience is for the show.

While there were a few comments in favor of the series, the overwhelming sentiment is against Paramount. Understandably, not all video game elements can be recreated in a live-action series.

However, sticking closer to the lore could have worked better for the series. The Witcher series also has mixed timelines, but watchers can relate it to the books on which it's based. It remains to be seen what the public reaction will be when Episode 2 releases and if Paramount can win back fans' love.

