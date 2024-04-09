"Yo, stop! Yo, relax!" - When controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali got knocked out after harassing people in Japan

Johnny Somali, an internet personality widely regarded as one of the most contentious Kick streamers, has been in the headlines over the past year. The 23-year-old is best known for his IRL content, as well as his controversial antics and behavior. Last year, on June 10, 2023, the streamer went viral when he was knocked out after harassing people in Japan.

Somali was interacting with his live audience and made some questionable remarks. He said:

"Drop the bread first. 'This ain't safe, man.' Shut the f**k up! Hey, all my real n****s, drop in Discord right now. Hop in Discord."

At that point, an individual assaulted the Ethiopian-American personality, knocking him and the camera down. While telling the person to back off, Johnny Somali started pleading with them to "relax."

He said:

"Back the f**k up! Yo, stop! Yo, relax! Yo, stop, stop! Ah!"

Expressing his surprise at the situation, the Kick streamer exclaimed:

"I'm in the side, what the f**k? Yo, what the f**k! Yo, what the... yeah, I'm okay. Grab my s**t."

Expand Tweet

Exploring Johnny Somali's highly controversial antics that resulted in him landing in hot water

Johnny Somali rose to prominence in 2023, after his contentious antics came to light on social media platforms such as X and Reddit. On September 10, 2023, his interaction with Japanese Twitch streamer Meowko went viral.

While introducing himself to Meowko, Somali remarked:

"I'm the most famous n***a in Japan. Who are you? You're printing my s**t out. Can I have it? My gift? I can have? Yeah, I'm that dude! I'm the most famous n***a in Japan. You're on Twitch? (Meowko responds, 'Yeah, I'm on Twitch, but don't do that.') I'm on Kick. We don't like Twitch streamers on Kick. Then turn around. What the f**k? Bye-bye. Get banned, b**ch."

Expand Tweet

On the same day, Meowko addressed the situation via a tweet, stating that she had contacted Twitch to avoid having her channel banned. Claiming that she felt "helpless" during the interaction, the content creator wrote:

"We worked quickly with Twitch staff to avoid having our account banned. I burst into tears because the taxi driver on the way back was so nice. I hope he leaves Japan soon. I felt helpless as I couldn't do anything even though he was right in front of me. Thank you everyone for your concern."

Following the viral moment, Somali's Kick channel was temporarily suspended from the platform.

Things didn't stop there as Johnny Somali was later arrested in Japan after being named as the primary suspect in breaking into a hotel construction site in Osaka.

The streamer resumed his IRL broadcasts this year and traveled to Israel. On March 25, 2024, a submission made to the r/PublicFreakout subreddit went viral, showcasing Johnny Somali allegedly harassing Israeli locals. Things quickly deteriorated when a group attacked him.

Recently, on April 7, 2024, Johnny Somali was reportedly arrested in Israel after he harassed and cat-called a female police officer. He was eventually released from detention on the same day.