"You can go now": Mizkif and Emiru fulfill ConnorEatsPants' prophecy after he predicted the events of their livestream

It looks like gaming streamer ConnorEatsPants' prediction came true after all when fellow Twitch streamers Mizkif and Emiru reacted to his viral prophecy from earlier today.

While playing Halo Infinite, Connor had guessed exactly what was happening in Mizkif's livestream, which he almost got completely right. However, after Miz and Emiru watched Connor's clip regarding their livestream, Mizkif purposely did exactly what was implied to add to the entertainment.

ConnorEatsPants predicts what's going on in Mizkif's stream almost correctly

Earlier in the day, while playing Halo Infinite on his stream, ConnorEatsPants made a rather bold prediction about what was transpiring on Mizkif's stream at that very moment. Out of pure fun, he guessed that the latter would be with fellow roommate Emiru, doing pretty much nothing on the livestream. He boldly stated:

"I am going to take a guess right now, it is Mizkif sitting down, doing nothing, and Emiru is maybe there, asked to be there by Miz, and she probably wants to go upstairs."

However, unbeknownst to many, Connor had predicted pretty much every detail correctly, and he soon confirmed his thoughts when he opened Mizkif's stream to see what was going on.

This immediately caused the American streamer to burst into laughter when he realized that his prediction was spot on. However, the clip became even funnier when Mizkif and Emiru reacted to it later.

Mizkif asks Emiru to leave the room upon hearing ConnorEatsPants' prediction

One of the main points about Connor's prediction was that Mizkif had forced Emiru to be with him in his stream, and he even stated that she quite possibly wanted to go back upstairs.

After hearing Connor's belief that Emiru was on the livestream unwillingly, Mizkif paused the video and then sternly asked the giggling Emiru to leave, intentionally proving Connor's point for humorous reasons.

"You can go now."

Also Read Article Continues below

Emiru then slowly stood up from her chair and left without a word with Mizkif silently watching her leave, only for her to lay down in front of the door and hide behind the couch. It was certainly one of the more hilarious and weird moments on Mizkif's popular Twitch channel this year.

Edited by Atul S