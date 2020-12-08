"You eat food, not the camera!": Videogamedunkey disses Logan Paul in hilarious reaction video

Popular YouTuber Jason Gastrow, also known as Videogamedunkey or simply Dunkey, recently had a hilarious response to a Logan Paul video.

The 29-year-old, known for his skits and classic brand of crude humor, recently had a go at Logan Paul in his own trademark way.

During a recent Twitch stream, Videogamedunkey decided to watch one of Logan Paul's videos and failed to make it past a whole minute without dishing out a barrage of insults directed at the 25-year-old social media star.

"This guy sucks": Videogamedunkey's take on Logan Paul

In the clip from his Twitch stream, Dunkey can be seen watching a Logan Paul video, only to criticize him after a few seconds.

After watching quietly for a few seconds, he hilariously disses Logan Paul by pausing the video every microsecond, with a deadpan expression on his face. He says:

"This guy pisses me off....he needs to shut up....he is so stupid...Logan Paul is so dumb...Oh he's pissing me off right now...oh he won't shut up...Oh my God, he won't shut up...Oh he can't even drive the car right...oh, this is so stupid .."

The main highlight of the video comes when Logan Paul approaches the camera with his mouth open, which prompts the following response from Dunkey:

"Oh my God, what is he doing now...is he trying to eat the camera? that's not what you do, you eat food, not the camera! This guy sucks!"

Logan Paul is one of the most popular social media influencers today and has amassed a stellar following over the course of his career.

From making vlogs to having his very own podcast called The Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul is known to be quite a controversial persona alongside his brother Jake.

Videogamedunkey, on the other hand, is a popular YouTuber who has 6.48 million subscribers on YouTube, with an additional 518K followers on Twitch.

He is best known for his video game commentary videos, which revolve around a perfect blend of humor and insight. The range of games he covers is pretty vast and includes the likes of Among Us, Minecraft, Phasmophobia and more.

With his latest reactionary segment on Logan Paul, Videogamedunkey certainly didn't disappoint his fans, and his video is sure to rake in several more views.