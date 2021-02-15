"You guys are crazy!": Corpse Husband left in awe of fans after they rent plane to promote "Agoraphobic"

Corpse Husband was recently left speechless after his fandom literally took to the skies via a message attached to a plane, as they promoted his single "Agoraphobic" on Spotify.

The YouTuber is known to command one of the most passionate and loyal communities of fans that exist in today's age of social media, who never fail to leave a mark with their extravagant displays.

WHAT, U GUYS GOT A PLANE FLOWN FOR ME LMAOOOO https://t.co/hqXazgcthw — CORPSE (@CORPSE) February 14, 2021

What makes the situation all the more monumental for Corpse Husband is the subtle nod to a restaurant of his choice, "Sizzler's Steakhouse," which left him in sheer disbelief at the audacity of his fans:

Y’ALL FLEW IT OVER A SIZZLER?? IM CRYING LMAO https://t.co/6thXrtBcPM — CORPSE (@CORPSE) February 14, 2021

Often known to break the internet, the famous Corpse Husband fandom has now taken its support to a whole new level with its recent airborne message going viral on Twitter.

As a result, the hashtag #CORPSEINTHESKY soon began to trend online, with scores of fans celebrating the joyous occasion.

#CORPSEINTHESKY trends online as Corpse Husband "takes to the skies"

The idea to fly a Corpse Husband banner in the sky was the brainchild of Twitter user Em/West Coast Corpse, who seems to have meticulously planned out the entire thing.

She took to Twitter to thank all those who donated towards the cause and helped make this endeavor a reality:

A BIG THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO DONATED 🖤 YOU MADE THIS HAPPEN #CORPSEINTHESKY pic.twitter.com/P54fSulhtX — Em ❤︎ (@WESTCOASTC0RPSE) February 14, 2021

Upon seeing the message in the sky, Corpse Husband was left truly in awe of his army of supporters. The 23-year old took to Instagram to express his sense of amazement:

Image via Corpse Husband/ Instagram

This is not the first time Corpse Husband's fandom has gone the extra mile to promote its idol, having only recently led the charge in securing a coveted billboard at New York's Times Square.

Despite facing close competition from Minecraft star Johnathan "Jschlatt" Schlatt, Corpse Husband succeeded in rallying his forces, who left no stone unturned in ensuring that Times Square was adorned with a billboard of "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life."

Now, just a few days after dominating Twitter with the billboard hashtag, they have once again took over proceedings with their recent #CORPSEINTHESKY hashtag:

#corpseinthesky

does it ever just how fast

drive you the night

crazy changes pic.twitter.com/czkXQm89WR — Nat 🌧 (@cinnamoncorpse) February 14, 2021

this about to be the sky in San Diego #corpseinthesky pic.twitter.com/2jTBn0oIr3 — B3 (@bbitchbekah) February 14, 2021

CORPSE SEEING THAT CORPSETWT GOT A BANNER IN THE SKY FOR HIM #CORPSEINTHESKY pic.twitter.com/ydjteNnPEp — B3 (@bbitchbekah) February 14, 2021

After the massive success of E-Girls Are Ruining My Life on Spotify, Corpse Husband recently released his song "Agoraphobic" on the streaming platform amid much fanfare.

With the former reaching a whopping 100 million plays recently, it looks like the Corpse Husband army has now taken it upon themselves to ensure that Agoraphobic, too, follows suit very soon.