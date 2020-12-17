"You look like a floor mop": PewDiePie hates Misty in Cyberpunk 2077 

The biggest YouTuber in the world, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg, recently streamed Cyberpunk 2077, and the one thing that is quite evident from his streams is that he is not a fan of Misty Olszewski in the game.

Misty Olszewski is one of the major female characters in Cyberpunk 2077. She is an acquaintance of the protagonist V, and the owner of Misty's Esoterica in-game. The one thing which stands out about Misty is her instantly recognizable appearance, characterized by her studded neck collar and frizzy hair.

Every time I see Misty in Cyberpunk 2077 I just think I’m talking to Pris (Bladerunner) pic.twitter.com/z5QOgH10fz — Angelica Trae (@ayytrae) December 12, 2020

Misty also bears an uncanny resemblance to Pris Stratton from Ridley Scott's adaptation of Blade Runner, a similarity which has been highlighted by fans online.

While most players seem to have no major issue with Misty as such, PewDiePie was hilariously vocal in expressing his dislike for her in a recent clip, where her mere presence seems to put him on edge.

PewDiePie has a strong dislike for Misty in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally hit the shelves after being stuck in development hell for seven long years.

From an eclectic range of characters to its futuristic setting, players have a lot to look forward to in the dystopian world of Night City, as they control the protagonist V.

Ever since the game released, several notable streamers such as Dr Disrespect , Shroud, Pokimane and PewDiePie have tried their hand at the game.

Speaking of PewDiePie, he has been having quite the Cyberpunk 2077 experience. He has been forced to restart his stream on exposing his character, as well as apologizing for uttering a racial slur.

Sportskeeda: PewDiePie apologizes for uttering racial slur during Cyberpunk 2077 stream.https://t.co/09EAmWteGo — てぃきたか＠香川さん (@tikitakakagawa) December 12, 2020

In another clip above, PewDiePie can be seen dissing Misty's appearance, as he expresses his dislike for her character in the game:

"Oh God, you're ugly...imagine waking up to that! You're lovely? Hahaha...no! What the f**k, you have terrible taste in women! "

At another juncture, on seeing her approach him, PewDiePie comments:

"Ugh...f*****g misty, ugh! Bro get a haircut please....get a haircut, I don't know...what is that!?"

While there certainly seems to be potential, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been somewhat marred by the presence of numerous glitches in-game.

Apart from the glitches, it looks like PewDiePie has found another reason to rant, that being the characterization of Misty.