"You can't park there, mate!": Twitch streamer spots drunk guy on the roadside and hilarity ensues

Twitch streamers mostly always stream from the confines of their homes, but when they step out, they usually always have the most bizarre tales to tell. While most of them tend to be hilarious, some can become rather scary.

Listen…. No one is perfect okay 🤣🤣🤣

Thankfully, Gogirl's experience was funny when she encountered a drunk man lying on the side of the road when she was traveling in a car. Her partner made a hilarious comment to the guy, who did not hear it because he was fast asleep.

"Oi! You can't park there, mate!"

Twitch streamer witnesses a drunk man on the roadside

Gogirl is an IRL Just Chatting streamer on Twitch. She discusses her daily encounters on the platform. During one such livestream, she shared her experience of having encountered a man sleeping on the side of a road, presumably drunk.

Gogirl and her partner crossed the man a couple of times, trying to wake him up from their car, but he did not respond. However, they kept making jokes about how the roadside was probably not the best place to sleep and that he can't just 'park' there.

"It's a bit of a strange spot to sleep."

The duo even remarked on how nobody else seemed to notice that there was a man sleeping on the side of the road. In the end, Gogirl concluded that the man must be very drunk to be sleeping on the side of the road.

Gogirl was once threatened during her IRL stream

While the Twitch streamer's experience with the drunk man was light-hearted, not all her experiences have been so benign. During an IRL stream, Gogirl was walking around the corner of a street with a group of people when they were attacked by a man who tried to mug them. He snatched the camera and threatened them with a knife.

Thankfully, security guards detained the attacker and the group got their camera back, remaining unharmed. However, things could have gone wrong, showing viewers how unpredictable IRL streams can get.

Edited by Srijan Sen