"You're banned": CorruptionQuest reacts after friend catches rare fish in Animal Crossing and lets it go

Twitch streamer CorruptionQuest couldn't help but rage at his friend after he somehow gained the luck of the century when he caught the scarcely available tuna in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

To make matters worse for CorruptionQuest, who's lovingly called CQ in his streams, his friend had to let the rare fish go as he didn't have the inventory space to keep it. This caused the streamer to rebuke him with:

"You let the f***er go, you're banned."

CorruptionQuest appalled by friend's action in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

During a recent stream, Twitch streamer CorruptionQuest was joined by some of his friends, including Seb, to try and catch some fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Their goal was to sell them and earn bells.

While everyone was trying to profit marginally, CorruptionQuest was looking forward to catching the scarcely available tuna, which sells for a whopping 7000 bells at Tom Nook's store. However, it's quite hard to catch one as the fish is considered a highly coveted item.

Even with the low success rate, CorruptionQuest kept trying to find one. However, when he saw his friend Seb trying to reel in a fish casting a large shadow, he realized that his worst nightmares were coming true. He said:

"I swear to god if you get the tuna, I'm done."

After CorruptionQuest realized that Seb had pulled one of the prized possessions in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, he raged hard by dropping the headphones and leaving hastily while his friends laughed at him.

"That's how you do it son."

However, Seb's joy ended abruptly when he realized that he didn't have the inventory space to keep the tuna and then had to throw it back into the sea.

"Oh wait, I can't carry anything else. S***, gotta let it go. A real fisherman knows when to let go."

This decision by Seb caused CorruptionQuest to feel more distraught as Animal Crossing: New Horizons players rarely see the tuna in their hands. However, he was more disappointed that it wasn't him but his friend who was able to catch one after all the effort the streamer had put to reel one in.

