"You're in for a treat!": Pokimane opens up about her dating experience

Pokimane has always been very open about her weird dating experiences. Although she likes to keep her actual dating life private, she loves sharing her various anecdotes with her fans.

During her recent livestream, Pokimane revealed how she had a bizarre dating incident with a guy who explained that he really liked her but wasn't a fan of women with curly hair.

"You like me, but you don't like people with curly hair, kek. You're in for a treat!"

Pokimane loves sharing her weird experiences with her fans, and luckily for them, she has a lot of those. Speaking about one of her previous dating experiences, Pokimane revealed how she was talking to a guy about two or three years ago. During their conversation, she asked him about his preference in women.

Pokimane explained that he mentioned her as his type of girl. However, his next statement left the streamer speechless.

"He's like, 'I just really don't like girls with curly hair.'"

The streamer was left in splits when she was recounting the story, stating that she did not know how to respond to the guy's words.

Although Pokimane keeps her hair straightened for the most part, she revealed earlier this year that her natural hair is actually curly. However, the streamer also mentioned it as a big insecurity of hers and that she was very overwhelmed with the positive response she received to the first pictures of her with curly hair.

Naturally, fans would have expected Pokimane to be very hurt or insecure about her curly hair after this comment. However, the RTS co-founder simply saw the humor in the situation, since the guy was absolutely unaware of the natural texture of Pokimane's hair.

Fans of Pokimane are currently busy trying to figure out if the popular streamer is dating Kevin, since the duo have an unmissable chemistry. However, neither has confirmed this speculation yet.

