"You really went there": Adin Ross' failed joke creates awkward moment with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns

Twitch streamer Adin Ross' attempts to make his recent stream with NBA superstar Karl-Anthony Towns funnier couldn't have gone more wrong as he pulled out the wrong joke at the wrong time.

While the hilarious clip initially began with a genuine question, it took a sudden turn that even Towns didn't expect, and in the end, Adin Ross had to leave the room to save face.

Adin Ross makes Karl-Anthony Towns feel awkward with weird deez ba**s joke

Twitch streamer Adin Ross recently linked up with Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Karl-Anthony Towns, who's commonly known as KAT in the NBA. KAT has streamed a lot for a professional athlete, and he recently returned to Twitch after he entered NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

During their chat, they talked about a lot, including KAT's teammates, both past and present, like Zach Lavine, D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, and many more. Along with that, they had some fun moments as well.

This included a hilarious moment that began with Adin Ross asking him about his preference between Wendy's and Taco Bell.

"What do you prefer, Wendy's or Taco Bell?"

Towns didn't need to hesitate much as he has never had Taco Bell in his life, and his easy answer was Wendy's.

"I ain't never had Taco Bell in my life."

However, that wasn't the major talking point about the question, as Adin Ross immediately made everything weird by pulling out an inappropriate joke at the worst time possible.

"So what do you like more? When deez b**ls smack your face."

At first, KAT didn't catch the joke. However, when Adin Ross clarified what he said, the Timberwolves player shook his head in disbelief at the weird joke from the Twitch streamer.

"What? Oh my God. You really went there. You really went there, bro."

After realizing that it may not have been his greatest moment, Adin Ross tried to save some face by pulling out an excuse to leave the room and the stream for a while.

"Sorry. I have to take a p***."

Ross further tried to make things cool with Karl Anthony-Towns, who was awkwardly laughing at the former's inappropriate comments, which involved one of his favorite fast-food chains.

While the moment did stall the flow of the stream for a while, it eventually picked up again, and things were smooth sailing between Adin Ross and KAT thereafter.

