“Can’t catch a f*%@ing break!” – Karl-Anthony Towns reacts after entering the NBA health and safety protocols

Karl-Anthony Towns has posted a tweet on Thursday expressing his outrage about entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the announcement by tweeting an updated status report in advance of their Thursday night game against Utah. They now have seven players in the protocols as Karl-Anthony Towns joins Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV.

Karl-Anthony Towns on Timberwolves dealing with COVID-19

With so many people now forced to sit for the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns tweeted in rage:

Karl-Anthony Towns is currently averaging 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in his 30 games played so far this season.

Minnesota may only sit ninth in the Western conference with a record of 15 wins to 16 losses, but they have been playing good basketball nonetheless.

Karl-Anthony Towns has gone so far as calling himself the best shooting big in the league. Both Towns and Anthony Edwards were playing great, aggressive basketball before entering the protocols. It makes sense why Karl-Anthony is upset with having to sit.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols require their players to be on the sidelines for at least 10 days or until two negative COVID-19 tests have been recorded in under 24 hours. Until either of these are completed, players are not allowed to return to the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns has notably been active with the fight in recognition for the dangers of COVID-19. Towns has donated to charities dedicated to battling the virus and has modeled the role he wishes everyone should play in keeping the world safe.

Karl had lost time last season due to contracting COVID-19 himself, and he has also lost several loved ones to the virus — even his own mother.

No stranger to the weight of COVID-19 and its dangers, he has been quoted in the past as explaining:

"Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don’t be in places with a lot of people.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was quoted Tuesday as saying the NBA is not going to stop regardless of the ever-growing cases of COVID-19. The priority is to stay in keeping the holiday games scheduled as planned.

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Karl-Anthony Towns with the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He has made 39.7% of the 3-point attempts in his career so far to this point.

