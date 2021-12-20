"Your Dream pacifier!?" Mizkif horrified and in disbelief after encounter with Dream "stans"

Mizkif recently got the shock of his life on livestream when he saw the behavior of some Dream fans on the internet.

In one such horrific incident, he saw a fan talking about her Dream pacifier that she had made by herself. Furthermore, the person decided to speak about the pacifier in a baby voice, which scarred the streamer further.

"Your Dream pacifier? Stop, stop, stop, stop!"

Mizkif taken aback by video of Dream stans being weird

Dream has risen to immense popularity over the past two years. The faceless Minecraft streamer has grown quite the community for himself, and like every other creator's community, the 22-year-old, too, has some die-hard fans.

Mizkif was reacting to a video of such die-hard Dream stans when he came across a woman speaking about her "Dream pacifier" in a baby voice. The streamer was left speechless when he saw fans sucking on this custom-made pacifier, noting that they were the kind of fans that Jschlatt had banned on his return stream on Twitch.

"These are the Dream fans JSchlatt had to ban from his stream yesterday."

It took Mizkif some time to process what he just saw. However, he had quite a few things to say after watching the video. The internet star added that he had seen a lot of bizarre things happen on the internet, but he could not tell if the video he had just seen was a joke or not.

"I can't tell if this is a joke or not, chat. I've seen a lot of bulls**t on the internet. I can't tell anymore if that's a joke. I can not tell. WHAT is that?!"

It is worth clarifying that while Mizkif does not seem to approve of Dream's audience owing to activities like this, the One True King streamer does not have any issue with the Minecraft streamer himself.

Also Read Article Continues below

In fact, the two had collaborated for an episode of OTK's latest show, Schooled.

Edited by Ravi Iyer