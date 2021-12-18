“Thank you so much”: Minecraft star Dream thanks fans as he completes ‘weird’ number of subscribers

Minecraft is one of the biggest games of all time. Since its release in 2010, the game has enabled thousands of players to take up content creation and experiment with different aspects and mechanics of the game. The most popular among them is 22-year-old Clay “Dream".

Yesterday, Dream posted a funny yet enthusiastic and heartwarming tweet that commemorated his main YouTube channel, reaching a total of 27,696,696 subscribers. The tweet was a funny gesture towards the hilarious number based on a funny reference.

“love u all”: Minecraft streamer Dream thanks his fans for helping him reach a comical amount of subscribers

Dream has always been appreciative and humble in his tweets, and this one was no different. Dream was thankful for the huge (and special) number of subscribers and told his fans that he “loved them”.

dream @dreamwastaken thank you guys so much for 27,696,696 subscribers!!! love u all thank you guys so much for 27,696,696 subscribers!!! love u all https://t.co/Jd5YcsIipS

Minecraft streamer Toby “Tubbo” Smith responded to Dream’s tweet, congratulating him on the milestone with an enthusiastic and appreciative tweet. As many fans noted, Tubbo steered clear of commenting on the funny reference, the number of subscribers as well as Dream's enthusiasm portrayed.

The streamer added a picture with his Twitter post that showed the number of subscribers as well as a host of other details, including his watch time and views within the last 28 days. Dream also seemed to accidentally reveal his estimated YouTube revenue for this month in the picture. This was jokingly pointed out later by Minecraft streamer and Dream’s friend, Darryl “BadBoyHalo” Noveschosch.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo @dreamwastaken Twitter lets you crop images before you post them Dream @dreamwastaken Twitter lets you crop images before you post them Dream

dream @dreamwastaken @BadBoyHalo i dont know how to delete the tweet help me i didnt want poeople saying my money @BadBoyHalo i dont know how to delete the tweet help me i didnt want poeople saying my money

Many fans replied to the tweet, making jokes about Dream's picture and displaying his revenue on Twitter. A plethora of funny and sarcastic comments followed on Twitter.

livea @quackityslore @dreamwastaken @BadBoyHalo hey don’t delete the tweet just send me the numbers on your credit card and I can make those numbers go away @dreamwastaken @BadBoyHalo hey don’t delete the tweet just send me the numbers on your credit card and I can make those numbers go away

Yandere Fangirl @Yanderefan18 @dreamwastaken You’ve been living rent free in my head for well over a year now and you’re that loaded?! Dude wtf?! Pay some rent why don’t ya! I need some money to pay for college! @dreamwastaken You’ve been living rent free in my head for well over a year now and you’re that loaded?! Dude wtf?! Pay some rent why don’t ya! I need some money to pay for college!

petra @petraphobic @dreamwastaken only 1 987 274 406 097$? you fell off wow.... @dreamwastaken only 1 987 274 406 097$? you fell off wow....

dream word of the day @dreamw0rds @dreamwastaken *leans on my Porsche while wearing my Rolex and surrounded by cats I saved from the shelter* haha hey wassup u busy later? 👀 @dreamwastaken *leans on my Porsche while wearing my Rolex and surrounded by cats I saved from the shelter* haha hey wassup u busy later? 👀

JellyBean @BeanNotHere @dreamwastaken Hey if you need someone to hold that money for you..I’m right here @dreamwastaken Hey if you need someone to hold that money for you..I’m right here

•OutOfControlFan• @Rhiannonconn @dreamwastaken Now I see why ur everyone's sugar daddy 👀 @dreamwastaken Now I see why ur everyone's sugar daddy 👀

Many content creators also replied to Dream's tweet, sending in some comical comments. Among them were Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, Jimmy "Mr. Beast" Donaldson, Nick "Sapnap", Karl Jacobs and Dave "Technoblade" B.

One Twitter user mentioned that the idea for this particular tweet had been thought up by Dream during a podcast on Discord today. The podcast was for members of the Minecraft community who had bought Dream's merch. Dream labeled the idea a "banger" and told fans on his podcast to go and like the video.

ritse-mas🎄 @ftsapnap @dreamwastaken “i have a banger tweet idea and you all need to like it when i tweet it” @dreamwastaken “i have a banger tweet idea and you all need to like it when i tweet it”

Dream is one of the most influential Minecraft content creators out here, having gained success on both Twitch and YouTube. He is known for his skill prowess within Minecraft and has released a plethora of videos that showcase him competing against a group of friends for fun. His YouTube series, "Minecraft Manhunt", is one of the most-watched series of videos on YouTube and is popular among the Minecraft community.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar