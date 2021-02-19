YouTube under fire for removing PewDiePie's Cocomelon diss track over violation of child safety and cyberbullying rules

YouTube has removed Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg's much-talked-about Cocomelon diss track from his channel for violating the company's child safety, cyberbullying, and harassment rules.

Fans of the 31-year-old were in for a shock after being greeted by the following ominous message upon clicking on the video:

pewdiepie’s cocomelon disstrack was removed due to bullying... pic.twitter.com/34xQeCrBSy — ash 🍉 (@ashtropie) February 19, 2021

Daniel "Keemstar" Keem provided the low-down on the incident, sharing screengrabs of why exactly YouTube decided to take down a video of their most notable creator:

PewDiePie - Coco Distrack taken down by YouTube Community guidelines strike harassment and bullying! #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/WVmoTfDd3T — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) February 19, 2021

(2/2) Also, any reuploads of the original, including full length or partial reuploads, clips, etc will be removed too. Still images are ok. Dropping the help center policy links below for reference too:



Child Safety: https://t.co/yHHlYizdu5

Harassment: https://t.co/n10mouwzhz — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) February 19, 2021

In reply to a Twitter user who called them out for removing the Cocomelon diss track, YouTube's social media handle explained:

"To clarify, this violated two policies 1) Child safety: by looking like it was made for kids but containing inappropriate content (incl violence) 2) Harassment: we allow criticism & also diss tracks in some cases, but w/ both policies in mind, this video crossed the line. "

They also stated that any kind of reupload or clip from the original would instantly be taken down, although they will make an exception for still images.

With YouTube striking one of the world's biggest creators, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of reactions as a whole new debate raged online.

Fans respond as YouTube takes down PewDiePie's Coco

In his latest diss track titled "Coco," PewDiePie fires shots at children's nursery thyme channel Cocomelon.

The channel currently has 105 million subscribers and is very close to dethroning PewDiePie from the second spot. The Swedish YouTuber criticizes their content in the video and mocks kids whose parents allow them to watch Cocomelon.

While the video is replete with double entendres and sly jibes directed at the likes of Tekashi 6ix9ine and JK Rowling, a section of the online community wanted to cancel PewDiePie for allegedly making kids swear.

The use of expletive language, coupled with one particular section where he hands over plastic weapons to the kids, seems to be the two distinct factors behind YouTube removing his song.

this just in: pewdiepie paid kids to handle dangerous weapons in his new song #coco pic.twitter.com/kVhvzWuqQA — stream disstrack | #coco plz (@ispitonkolechia) February 14, 2021

Surprisingly, this move comes right after PewDiePie clarified that he had a censored version on set and that he did not make kids swear.

As reported by The Verge, the removal of Coco did not result in a strike for the content creator's channel, but further violations of YouTube's stringent policies may very well result in one.

In a statement to The Verge, a YouTube spokesperson explained the decision to take action against PewDiePie:

"Our policies prohibit content that leads to repeated patterns of harassment on- and off-platform. Following a review, we've removed the video in question for violating those policies because they had the effect of encouraging abusive fan behavior."

In the wake of YouTube removing Coco, several fans took to Twitter to voice their discontent:

This is so dumb, fix your platform or we will find a new one — RetroMonkeyBizz (@BizzRetro) February 19, 2021

Except your rules specifically allows disstracks and scripted performances 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zbt7SuG0UC — Hinata (@teaganismyname) February 19, 2021

Did Felix list the video as being made for kids? Face it, you just like sucking off corporations and hate individuals. — Colin (@ColinBanksKid) February 19, 2021

Its was a fucking satirical song! Are an intern or what?! Read your god damn TOS — Kyle Oppa (@KyleOppa3) February 19, 2021

YouTube is a joke nowadays — mank ツ (@reptilianmank) February 19, 2021

Most of them should, but YouTube is okay with Hollywood millionaires — Super Smash Bruhs (@ComradeTwatter) February 19, 2021

SO WITH ALL THE DISSTRACKS THAT HAPPENED, THEY DONT TAKE IT DOWN? BUT A YOUTUBER THAT HAS 100 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS GETS TAKEN DOWN?! HOWS THAT FAIR?! — AlStar / Geo🧢 (@AlStarGamer) February 19, 2021

YouTube just removed Heavenlys reaction of PewDiePie's Coco song. Looks like @YouTube also took down PewDiePies video entirely. @SusanWojcicki @TeamYouTube how did PewDiePies song violate Bullying, Harrassment Cyberbullying TOS??? #pewdiepie #CocomelonDissTrack #6ix9ine pic.twitter.com/0LtnJTm5sc — Everyday is Heavenly (@HeavenlysMommie) February 19, 2021

coco pewdiepie was removed, fuck you Susan pic.twitter.com/7quELqoK7x — ShrimpSeven (@BradoSevenYT) February 19, 2021

we live in a world where songs like WAP and all these diss tracks by these "rappers" are staying there on youtube but pewdiepie's JOKE diss against #coco gets removed for harassment. fuck you youtube. fuck you. hoe about u actually remove 6ix9ine's videos sayin the n word. — 🌧 (@sexycheemu) February 19, 2021

YouTube has become a messed up platform now. They removed PewDiePie's "Coco" disstrack, and refuses to give YTB a silver award, and allow clickbait channels to stay on the platform. It's even stated in the guidelines and rules that disstracks are allowed. — MGPlayz YT (@MGPlayzYT) February 19, 2021

Let's be honest they only took it down because it's pewdipie. Other creators get to get away with everything but as soon as it's Felix youtube loses it's shit🤦🏻‍♀️ disappointed yet again. We need a better Plattform seriously. — Gizem (@GizemYlcn17) February 19, 2021

yeah I’ve seen way worse than that on YOUTUBE, it makes me pissed, pewdiepie put his hard earned work to have something like that happen . — Johnny Silverhand (@JohnnySilvHand) February 19, 2021

YouTube's decision to clamp down on PewDiePie's Cocomelon diss track has undoubtedly given rise to several burning questions.

What makes the entire situation all the more questionable is that according to YouTube policy, diss tracks are listed explicitly in the "Exceptions" section, as a result of which they do not come under the gamut of surveillance.

With YouTube censorship continuing to rear its ugly head, it seems like Coco's removal has sparked a whole new debate on what constitutes edgy content today.