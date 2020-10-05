YouTube issues apology after facing backlash for mocking content creators

In today's digital age of streaming and social media, platforms such as YouTube and Twitch are often held accountable for their policies and general regard towards their content creators, who are the heart and soul of a platform's ultimate efficacy.

Of late, streaming giants have come under the scanner for their apparent disregard for the community and authoritarian policies.

While most of this criticism stems from a genuine cause, recently, YouTube was called out on Twitter for seemingly putting up a now-deleted tweet, which was nothing but a light-hearted joke on content creators:

Image Credits: Twitter

Barely minutes after posting the above tweet, there was a barrage of criticism that came YouTube's way, as offended content creators took to Twitter to tear into the post, which they deemed insensitive and unnecessary.

In light of intense backlash, YouTube decided to take down the tweet and issued an apology soon after:

We hear you. You’re right and we apologize. Our now-deleted Tweet was intended in good faith, but we missed the mark and did not reflect the spirit of the Creator community that we love. - YouTube Social Team — YouTube (@YouTube) October 3, 2020

YouTube's tweet and consequent apology soon became a talking point across social media, as people contemplated the perils of making jokes in an era of Cancel Culture.

The Cancel Culture mob vs YouTube

In a recent video by YouTuber Pegasus, he addresses this controversy and shares his opinions on how the entire matter was blown out of proportion:

"It's pretty much true, a lot of people stretch out their content to hit like the 10-minute mark, some creators stretch it out even longer because if you get more watch time, you get recommended more and more revenue. It's a common occurrence which everyone pretty much jokes about."

"Who actually got mad about this? How sensitive do you have to be... it's a joke! It's not even edgy or dark, or in any way controversial, it is probably the most light-hearted family-friendly joke out there. Just laugh at the tweet and move on!"

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter, as people responded to the entire fiasco.

A majority took the joke well and admitted that it was genuinely funny, which included prominent creators such as LazarBeam, Mr. Beast, and Kavos:

I thought it was funny 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dr. Salmon (@TheGameSalmon) October 3, 2020

give me 60 thousand hundred billion subs as an apology — cark?? (@cark_irl) October 3, 2020

lmao it was funny though 😭 — Raphael Gomes (@raphablueberry) October 3, 2020

I mean, I didn’t find anything wrong with it. Just the comments are always looking to pick a fight for no reason. Don’t worry. — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) October 3, 2020

thank you YouTube Social Team! I found the content of your tweet very disturbing but i accept your apology. — Fitz (@goodguyfitz) October 3, 2020

lmao what — Lux (@Callux) October 3, 2020

eh I found it funny probably just made people mad cause its true — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) October 3, 2020

"People need to stretch videos out for watch time for the algorithim"



No they don't. Videos can and do perform well if they're really high quality and well made. — Nathaniel Bandy (@NathanielBandy1) October 3, 2020

People are too sensitive, that tweet was hilarious — Uosof Ahmadi🔦 (@uosofahmadi) October 3, 2020

Nothing was wrong with the tweet, it was all in good fun. Sheesh people can't take a joke. — Kevin “Can 2020 Be Over?” Nether (@TechNinjaSpeaks) October 3, 2020

truly disturbing — Kavos (@KavosYT) October 3, 2020

It was funny :/ — MrBeast 6969420 (@MrBeastYT) October 3, 2020

this is what the internet has turned into. so depressing lol — Kalei (@KaleiRenay) October 3, 2020

Twitter is way too soft — Poofesure (@Poofesure) October 3, 2020

The highlight of the day probably came in the form of Ex-YouTuber LeafyIsHere's tweet, which took the cake:

good now unsuspend my channnel — Leafy (@Leafy) October 4, 2020

The common sentiment shared by members of the online community seemed to echo the same thought: with all that is going on, and the grim outlook of the year so far, social media at large needs to lighten up and learn how to differentiate humor from downright offensiveness.