YouTuber Diesel Patches reacts to Pokimane's apology video

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys recently uploaded an apology video on YouTube, much to the surprise of the online community.

After facing mounting criticism and intense backlash over various controversies, the 24-year-old streamer took some time off from her consequent break to issue an official apology.

In the aftermath of her video, social media was abuzz with various reactions, and one such YouTuber who released a video was Diesel Patches.

Diesel Patches has been a hardcore critic of Pokimane and her simps for a long time. He most recently also ended up being one of the banned words on Pokimane's Discord.

He has now released a reaction video to her apology, which he deems 'decent'.

Diesel Patches' reaction to Pokimane's apology

Diesel Patches is a YouTuber with 658K current subscribers on YouTube. He has made several videos which encapsulate the Pokimane drama and reveal the source of her controversies.

In his latest video, replete with wry humour, he begins by saying:

So my girlfriend uploaded a video yesterday apologising for her sins and you know, here in the diesel patches community we only f**** with forgiveness and positivity so you know I'm willing to hear her out but if this is anything like her first apology , I have to rate this one a 2 out of 10.

Speaking on improvements, as compared to her previous apology, he says:

At least she's not using eye drops , her face isn't beet red, so you know at least she's appearing somewhat genuine.

He also refers to his name being banned from Pokimane's Discord:

If you wanted to talk about diesel trucks or Vin Diesel for some reason then, well sorry, her thin skin ruins it for everyone .

On hearing her state that she would never take down any content, he retorts:

Shut up, pp head, you're a liar , I mean you've probably learnt your lesson but you have done that before.

When it comes to her taking accountability and promising to be more receptive towards constructive criticism, he says:

It's just nice to hear from her to say that videos criticising her are completely fine. It tells me that she's not as egocentric as I originally believed.

He also refers to the ItsAGundam controversy:

Let's be real, the reason why you attacked ItsAGundam is because you thought he was attacking you , not one of your simpy ass fans.

He ends the video by sharing his views on people making illogical comments about her looks and also inserts a hilarious mock apology to himself:

It is pretty stupid and childish when people have to resort to attacking someone's looks ...maybe there are a few idiots out there who claim that they hate Pokimane because they think she's ugly , which is really stupid.

I would like to give a big apology to Diesel patches for blocking his name on my Discord . That was a mistake, I'm sorry to Diesel patches , please come back to me, you're my favourite boyfriend!

Pokimane's apology seems to have been the right move to mend things over with a large section of the online community, Diesel Patches included. It has so far been praised, if not for anything else but at least for its genuinity.

