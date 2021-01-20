YouTuber drops a Corpse Husband "diss track" online, and it's surprisingly good

Internet sensation Corpse Husband has now become the subject of a catchy and subtle diss track, composed by YouTuber Michaela Laws.

Titled "The Rap ACTUALLY about Corpse Husband", the 1 minute 13 seconds long track is replete with innovative lyrics and a smashing beat.

Since it seems some people are having trouble with disclaimers and descriptions, I decided to make something special



A rap ACTUALLY about #Corpse_Husband :D There you go. Just for yout #Corpse stans <3 Enjoy.https://t.co/M6o4JKZiW7 pic.twitter.com/WvQlNCnimK — Michaela Laws (@VAMichaelaLaws) January 19, 2021

Having dropped just yesterday, the rap is a perfect cross between a tribute and a subtle diss track, with Michaela Laws' recent ode to Corpse Husband already attracting a growing interest from the online community.

From capturing his immense popularity to the various eccentricities associated with his fandom, it seems to be only a matter of time before the song goes viral, with fans already urging Corpse to listen to it for himself.

Internet reacts to the Corpse Husband rap song

Michaela Laws is a voice-actor and singer who oversees audio-dramas and visual novels on her YouTube page, where she also occasionally streams a couple of games.

With an impressive 471K subscribers so far, Michaela's recent Corpse Husband rap song is sure to strike a chord with her fans.

In the past, she has released a response video to Corpse's popular song "E-Girls are ruining my life", which is hilariously titled "CORPSE IS DRIVING ME NUTS".

Some of the most striking lyrics from her most recent rap song perfectly capture the craze associated with Corpse Husband, as well as his friendship with fellow streamers Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye and Sykkuno:

"Fans of him adore him a little obsessively, takes a breath , makes them wet ...He seems nice, am I right? Him and Sykkuno are tight, all his stans scream and holler every night"

"He's a dude playing games , deals with pain but makes his way , plays with Jack and Valkyrae , trends on Twitter every day!"

From trolling a section of his obsessive fans, who went crazy over his breathing wavelength recently, to imitating his deep voice, Michaela comes across as a real livewire. Her innovative lyrics are tinged with a sense of sardonic humour.

As a result, her recent Corpse Husband-themed rap song is now being praised for being a pretty impressive diss track:

With her subtle diss track already raking in 9,000 views and 2,000 likes so far, it looks like her rapping skills have certainly left viewers impressed. Corpse Husband stans though, might tend to disagree.