The recent craze behind the 2018-released ‘Among Us’ has taken the internet by storm. Most notable streamers/gamers, over the past few months, have tried their hand at the game, which led to it becoming the most viewed game on Twitch for a number of weeks. Overall, the game has almost outdated graphics and follows a rather simple plot.

On one hand, the Crewmates try to complete their tasks and identify the imposters. On the other, the imposters try to sabotage the mission and kill the crewmates without being identified. However, Among Us pits players against each other, discourages them from trusting their teammates, which in turn opens up unlimited possibilities.

Image Credits: InnerSloth

YouTuber recreates Among Us as a 'Reality show' with hilarious results

Recently, we talked about the Laugh over Life YouTube channel that regularly posts satirical videos on various video games. The YouTube channel had posted a parody of an ‘Among Us’ reality show. The result was rather idiotic but hilariously accurate with respect to the game. Part 1 of the ‘reality show’ can be watched below.

Recently, we saw a part 2 of the satire, titled “Among Us But Its A Reality Show 2”. The video fallows a new set of crewmates with some characters reprising their roles from the first part, including Blue. This time, we have two imposters, Cyan and Purple, although Purple decides to betray Cyan, and orchestrates a vote-out towards the beginning.

Image Credits: Laugh Over Life, YouTube

However, before that, we see Purple following a rather obvious strategy, and ends up killing green in front of everyone. However, he later explains his strategy of hiding in ‘plain sight’. While this does not necessarily make sense, it is a rather common occurrence in random Among Us games.

Imposters often end up killing people in front of witnesses, but are able to convince people of their innocence, especially when dealing with newer players. Regardless, once Purple sells out Cyan, other characters begin to trust him despite him acting obviously suspicious. We further see White being chucked off the ship after meaningless arguments .

Image Credits: Laugh Over Life, YouTube

Towards the end, we have Purple, Blue and Orange left, and after a rather illogical yet hilarious back and forth, Blue and Orange decide to vote Purple off the ship.

Of course, Purple was the imposter all along, and the Crewmates end up winning. The first part of the Among Us reality show also saw the crewmates win. Further, Purple had a British accent and sounded eerily similar to ‘The Boys’ Tv series character Billy Butcher, played by actor Karl Urban.

You can watch the entire video below: