YouTuber takes sly digs at Corpse Husband and his songs, gets roasted instead

Recently, YouTuber Richard “Social Repose” Mclean Giese posted a video taking sly digs at Corpse Husband but got roasted by other content creators instead.

Social Repose posted a video concerning Corpse Husband’s music career. He stated that all of his songs are of the same type and went on to recreate an original Corpse Husband song in under five minutes.

The video was deemed harsh and was severely criticised by many viewers and content creators. This includes YouTuber Fraser “iNabber” Macdonald, who posted a roast of the original Social Repose video on January 15th , 2021.

YouTuber Social Repose's sly digs at Corpse Husband backfire

YouTuber iNabber talked about highlighted various aspects of Social Respose’s career and spoke about his own beef with him.

Social Repose is a singer/songwriter who posts educational music videos. He began by talking about Corpse Husband’s voice. He then went on to state that Corpse husband knows how to take advantage of his unique voice.

This was not well received by other YouTubers. Corpse Husband’s voice is actually a result of a medical condition that he has to live with.

Corpse Husband suffers from a number of illnesses, including GERD, which has resulted in his deep and distinguishable voice. It is said to grow “grittier” over time.

iNabber was of the opinion that the song Social Repose put together in five minutes was not comparable to those that Corpse Husband has made in the past. iNabber went on to talk about Corpse Husband’s conduct over the last few months and was appreciative of the challenges that he has had to overcome to get where he is today.

Corpse Husband had a difficult childhood and suffers from a number of illnesses that affect his life to this day. He has managed to eke out a successful career as a musician, streamer, and YouTuber. iNabber was firmly of the opinion that the faceless personality deserves far more respect from the likes of Social Repose.