“We went through this nightmare process” - YouTuber William Osman talks behind-the-scene work on MrBeast’s Squid Game video 

During the September 24 episode of the Trash Taste podcast, YouTuber William Osman talked about working on the widely successful Squid Game YouTube video with Jimmy "MrBeast". The former assisted the production team behind the scenes.

While as fun as it seemed from the outside, the experience had its fair share of chaotic moments. In fact, Osman acknowledged that the entire experience of working for MrBeast's video was a "nightmare." He noted:

"We went through this nightmare process."

MrBeast took the content creation world by storm with his Squid Game video. As of writing, it has amassed a whopping 289 million views. From using a large creepy doll to precisely recreating the marble task area under a budget, the video was praised by numerous internet personalities.

William Osman shares experience of working with MrBeast on Squid Game recreation YouTube video

(Timestamp 49:04)

Osman recalled working on the technical side of the video where they had to produce special equipment for different explosives and fake blood under a strict budget. The YouTuber revealed it was tough for all the working staff to "completely synthesize (devices) from scratch." He explained:

"I thought it was like a year ago. They asked if we wanted to make like a subscriber or counter for them... So it was like yeah this sounds fun, like you know it'd be like an introduction to their team and be able to see how they do stuff. So that was kind of the initial conversation and then after that a couple weeks later they were like, hey, we are doing this Squid Games thing and I was like "Oh what do you want ...what do you want to do, what you need?""

Osman further revealed that the production requirements for all these explosives and fake blood was "a lot." Furthermore, there were no ready-made devices on the market for that scale. The YouTuber divulged:

"It was a lot of time. So basically we needed to build some sort of like squib system to make it look like people are being shot. So they wanted to replicate a bunch of scenes from the show. And in order to do that, you know what they do in Hollywood is they'll have little explosives that's I think is the actual squib term for the explosive charge that propels the.. like the.. blood out. But they can use them for dirt and stuff."

He added:

"When you are talking 500 people like there's nothing that exists that can do that. So, we went through this like nightmare process to essentially theorize, like completely synthesize, from scratch, a device that could be replicated 500 times in basically two weeks."

Osman revealed that he joined the project merely two weeks before shoot day and had to strategize everything in that period, including sending products to the company and building a prototype.

Social media reacts to William Osman's tell-all podcast

As expected, the podcast episode has been an instant hit among viewers, garnering massive viewership on YouTube. At the time of writing, the video has amassed over 743k views and thousands of comments.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction to William Osman's interview (Image via Trash Taste/YouTube)

Though Osman later clarified that he was extremely proud of the final product, he admitted the struggle behind making every YouTube video successful. Now, with MrBeast teasing more such videos, it's yet to be seen whether William Osman will assist in those projects.

