Zenless Zone Zero 2.0: Waifei Peninsula story recap (Season 2 Episode 1)

Zenless Zone Zero’s version 2.0 brings a new season with a brand new chapter titled "Where Clouds Embrace the Dawn." The story now shifts to Waifei Peninsula, a region struggling with political unrest and industrial corruption.

This episode sets the stage for new character arcs and rising threats tied to Hollow Zero. Here’s a complete recap of the major events and developments that shape this new arc in ZZZ’s evolving storyline.

Trouble on the Horizon: Arrival at Waifei Peninsula in Zenless Zone Zero

The episode opens with the Proxy siblings Phaethon and Yixuan, the High Preceptor of Yunkui Summit, traveling to Waifei Peninsula at the Mayor’s request. The Mayor informs them of an ongoing investigation into unusual activity within the Lemnian Hollow and shares a mysterious photograph linked to their missing teacher, Carole Arna.

Yixuan and the Proxy arrive at Failume Heights in a local boat (Image via HoYoverse)

After surviving the crash, the Proxy is saved by Yixuan. They arrive at Failume Heights in a local boat, where they are greeted by Ju Fufu, one of Yixuan’s disciples. Failume Heights is a new area in the region of Waifei Peninsula in Zenless Zone Zero. Since the siblings are now considered junior disciples under Yixuan, they are placed under Ju Fufu’s guidance.

A TOPS employee ensures the workers that compensation will be processed soon (Image via HoYoverse)

While exploring the area, the Proxy and Ju Fufu overhear about the delayed compensation from Porcelumex regarding the mining incident. It’s later confirmed that Porcelumex, a company operating under TOPS, is in charge of overseeing the workers' welfare and safety in the Hollow zones.

Tensions are rising as Porcelumex struggles to supply enough anti-corruption medicine and compensation to its workers. This is leaving many without protection or proper medical care while working in the Hollow.

With medicine running low and workers falling ill, many believe Porcelumex is deliberately slowing treatment to increase demand and maintain control. Since TOPS is known for prioritizing power and profit in Zenless Zone Zero, its actions come as no surprise. The lack of timely aid has sparked protests and growing distrust among the locals.

After learning about the situation, the Proxy and Ju Fufu return to Suibian Temple. There, they meet other disciples under Yixuan, like Pan Yinhu and Ye Shiyuan from the Yunkui Summit. The Proxy and Ju Fufu report their findings, and everyone decides to quickly investigate the cause of the Ether-related illness affecting the workers.

Dr. Lohr talking about his medicine "Alleviating Water" (Image via HoYoverse)

Many workers and citizens had joined forces with Dr. Lohr to protest against TOPS' mismanagement. Instead of relying on TOPS’ drug, Dr. Lohr introduced an Ether-resisting alternative called “Alleviating Water,” which quickly gained support.

It reportedly eased the workers' pain and allowed them to return to work without showing signs of Ether corruption. In Zenless Zone Zero, continued Ether corruption can turn beings into violent Ethereals.

The Proxy is updating their sibling on the investigation so far (Image via HoYoverse)

By this time, the Proxy’s sibling had arrived in Waifei and immediately joined the investigation, using the HDD device to uncover new leads. However, after following several leads and tense confrontations, everyone begins to realize that something isn’t right beneath the surface.

The Tainted Lemnian Hollow in Zenless Zone Zero

The group quickly discovers that many have fallen ill after a while of consuming the "Alleviating Water". The source of the problem points to Dr. Lohr, who appears to be covering something up. His medicine, while promoted as protection against Ether corruption, is exacerbating their condition.

At the same time, the workers' union stages a protest deep within the Lemnian Hollow, leaving them more exposed to Ether corruption. The situation escalates when some of the affected workers begin attacking others as ethereals in the Hollow.

Even city residents of Failume Heights who had taken the Alleviating Water began showing rapid signs of Ether corruption. It illustrates how serious Ether corruption has become and suggests that something bigger is happening behind the scenes in Zenless Zone Zero.

Yixuan performs the ritual (Image via HoYoverse)

To counter the growing threat, Yixuan quickly gathered everyone and initiated a talisman-based ritual. This ritual allowed her to absorb the corruption affecting the residents all at once, ultimately saving them from further harm.

The Exaltists were behind everything

As the team explores deeper into the Hollow zone, they face some of the corrupted workers, now fully transformed into Ethereals. Along the way, they uncover clues pointing to a larger force behind the chaos.

Their investigation leads to the Exaltists, a shadowy faction linked to several incidents across New Eridu. The Exaltists are a key antagonist group in Zenless Zone Zero, known for orchestrating several Ether-related incidents across New Eridu.

The group eventually comes face to face with Overseer Mevorakh, a high-ranking Exaltist. During the fearsome battle, Yixuan holds him off using powerful techniques like the Qingming Bird technique.

Yixuan fights the Overseer Mevorakh (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite Yixuan’s efforts to destroy his body, Mevorakh survives the encounter and is later revived by Sarah. It’s revealed that the Exaltists had carefully planned the Miasma (Ether concentrate) outbreak in Lemnian Hollow. They were the ones behind the corruption of the workers and the residents of Failume Heights.

Yijiang's Ethereal copy by the Exaltists and the Overseer Mevorakh (Image via HoYoverse)

Their main objective was to force the Yunkui Summit, and Yixuan in particular, to return to Waifei Peninsula. This confrontation with Yixuan allowed Mevorakh to gain access to her sealed memories of Yijiang.

Yijiang was Yixuan's sister and the former High Preceptor of Yunkui Summit in Zenless Zone Zero. Using those memories, he created an Ethereal copy of Yijiang, born from the Miasma.

Despite the growing threat, Yixuan and the members of Yunkui Summit managed to restore temporary order. They ensure that the affected workers will receive proper treatment and that TOPS follows through with the promised compensation. However, even if the immediate crisis is resolved, several loose ends remain.

Zenless Zone Zero Season 2’s first episode wasted no time in raising the stakes. This episode combines social and political issues along with Hollow-related mysteries. It sets up a strong and engaging start to the Waifei Peninsula arc in Zenless Zone Zero.

