Zenless Zone Zero Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event guide

Zenless Zone Zero's 1.1 update introduced the Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event on August 30, 2024, which encourages Proxies to play the role of an officer named Amy in New Eridu. Your job will be to assist applicants to earn service ratings. This will also fetch you lucrative rewards, including Polychrome, Denny, and other in-game resources.

Here’s everything you need to complete the Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event duration and requirements

The Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event is available for a limited time in the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 update, from August 30 to September 9, 2024. During this time, you get the opportunity to visit the Public Security office in New Eridu to experience the work of an officer from Amy’s perspective.

However, participating in the event has the following eligibility criteria:

Reach Inter-Knot Level 36 or higher

Complete Special Episode "Undercover R&B"

How to complete Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event in Zenless Zone Zero

To initiate the Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event in Zenless Zone Zero, talk to the Unfamiliar Old Lady at Random Play’s Parking Lot. She will inquire about her lost Citizen Card; your task will be to bring this matter to an officer from the Public Security's General Affairs department.

Snippet from Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event (Image via HoYoverse)

Head to the PubSec building and talk to Amy to experience an officer's work from her perspective. Your task will be to complete these five activities:

Citizen Card Application

Event Venue Rental

Hollow Entry Permit

Public Security Complaints

General Affairs

Complete each activity and wait for the specified time to unlock the next task. During your time as an officer, screen the candidates in accordance with the guidelines. Refer to the Work Handbook and get assistance from other officers to provide correct answers.

The general gameplay loop should be similar across all the activities. So, repeat the steps until you complete all the event commissions, which yields quite a few rewards.

ZZZ Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event rewards

Listed below are the rewards available in the Daily Life of a PubSec Officer event in ZZZ:

“You Sure Are Awesome, Purr~” namecard

Polychrome x300

Denny

Specialized Shock Chip

Senior Investigator Log

