Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 0 Anby buffs explained

HoYoverse has revealed information regarding the buffs for Soldier 0 Anby in Zenless Zone Zero version 2.3 via its official X account. As per the update, it is introducing a &quot;Potential Activation” system that will enhance the unit's overall performance with new skill mechanics. Her kit now feels faster, gives more damage output, and has become more compatible with Aftershock-based team setups.Players who already own her can activate the feature directly through the Silver Blade Unleashed event after the ZZZ v2.3 update. New players who obtain her later will also be able to access the same system. This article breaks down all of Soldier 0 Anby's latest buffs in detail.Understanding Soldier 0 Anby buffs in Zenless Zone ZeroSoldier 0 Anby’s “Potential Activation” in Zenless Zone Zero introduces targeted improvements across her entire kit, refining her attack flow and team synergy. Below is a clear breakdown of the changes and buffs added to her original kit and how it improves her performance in combat.Basic Attack: Penetrating ShockThe third hit of Soldier 0 Anby’s basic attack sequence now gathers enemies together, allowing her to pull multiple foes within range. This change helps her crowd control the battlefield in Zenless Zone Zero, letting her follow up easily with skills like Special Attack (EX): Thunder Smite or EX Special Attack: Sundering Bolt.Core Passive: Silver Star ChargeHer core passive now lets her build Silver Star Charge faster when other allies trigger Aftershock damage on marked enemies, even when they are off-field. This accelerates her process of applying White Thunder, making her deal more Electric damage per rotation and maintain the output during longer fights in Zenless Zone Zero.Special Attack Azure Flash: BoundaryA brand-new skill called Azure Flash: Boundary automatically activates when Anby uses Thunder Smite during her EX Special Attack: Sundering Bolt or Special Attack: Azure Flash. It releases a rapid sequence of Electric slashes that count as Aftershock damage. In addition, when an enemy with White Thunder mark is defeated, the Thunder Smite mark instantly jumps to the nearest target, keeping her momentum uninterrupted.Dodge Counter: Voltage OverloadAfter successfully landing a Dodge Counter, she enters a short enhanced state known as Voltage Overload. During this period, her dodge becomes smoother and she can animation-cancel into other attacks instantly.When hitting an enemy affected by White Thunder, she can immediately chain into Special Attack: Azure Flash. And if the enemy lacks the mark, she can trigger the EX Special Attack: Sundering Bolt directly by spending Energy. This dramatically improves her combo flexibility and reaction speed in her rotations.Dash and Skill combo optimizationWhile in Voltage Overload state, Soldier 0 Anby's Basic attack, Dash, and Dodge gain the ability to animation cancel seamlessly into other attacks. This optimization creates a faster combat rhythm, allowing her to switch between offense and defense mid-combo without breaking flow.EX Special Attack: Sundering BoltHer EX Special Attack now links with the new Voltage Overload mechanic in Zenless Zone Zero. When active, she can use this skill immediately, even if the target doesn’t have White Thunder applied. This makes her damage output more reliable and removes the dependency on specific debuff conditions.Chain Attack and Ultimate: Voltage SurgeSoldier 0 Anby’s Chain Attack and Ultimate now gain an Aftershock tag if there’s a Stun or Support agent in the squad. This allows her abilities to fully interact with Aftershock team compositions, especially with members like Seed, improving both team synergy and combo potential during the chain attack sequence.Soldier 0 Anby's new buffs boost her damage output and allow her to strike more quickly, enabling precise attack chains and keeping her active throughout every battle rotation in Zenless Zone Zero. Her new skill, smoother animation cancels, and expanded Aftershock utility make her one of the most efficient Electric DPS options heading into ZZZ v2.3.