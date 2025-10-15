Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update patch notes: New characters, events, and more

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update was released on October 15, 2025, and it introduced three new Agents to the game. Besides them, the new patch also contains limited-time events, log-in bonuses, and other rewards and content that you can partake in till the version ends.This article will cover the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update patch notes.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 patch notesHere are the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update patch notes:Zenless Zone Zero 2.3: New AgentsS-Rank Agent Lucia (Support - Ether)Lucia is an Agent with strong support capabilities who can provide Sheer Force bonuses for the whole squad and increase the DMG dealt by all squad members. In combat, Lucia can activate Ether Veil: Wellspring to boost the maximum HP of all squad members. Additionally, she can restore HP for other Agents.This Agent can be obtained through the &quot;Wandering Night Lantern&quot; Signal Search.S-Rank Agent Yidhari (Rupture - Ice)The lower Yidhari's current HP, the higher her DMG, making her a powerful DPS Agent. She can consume and restore HP through charge attacks. When certain of her attacks collide with enemy attacks, she can perform additional attacks, dealing massive DMG. With enough Decibels, Yidhari can consume Decibels to activate Ether Veil: Wellspring.This Agent can be obtained through the &quot;Alone in a Shared Dream&quot; Signal Search.A-Rank Agent Komano Manato (Rupture - Fire)Komano Manato is a DPS-type Agent capable of dealing Fire DMG with both offensive and survival capabilities. Manato can accumulate Blazing Heart through certain skills to enter the Molten Edge state, boosting CRIT Rate and dealing massive Fire DMG.Note: From Version 2.4 onwards, A-Rank Agent Komano Manato (Rupture - Fire) will be permanently added to the &quot;Star-Studded Cast&quot; Stable Channel. Proxies will also have a chance to obtain this Agent through Signal Search in Exclusive Channels and W-Engine Channels.Also Read: ZZZ 2.3 redeem codesZenless Zone Zero 2.3 New W-EnginesS-Rank W-Engine Dreamlit Hearth (Support)Can be obtained through the &quot;Dissonant Sonata&quot; Signal Search.S-Rank W-Engine Kraken's Cradle (Rupture)Can be obtained through the &quot;Dazzling Choir&quot; Signal Search.A-Rank W-Engine Grill O'Wisp (Rupture)Can be obtained through the &quot;Dissonant Sonata&quot; and &quot;Vibrant Resonance&quot; Signal Searches.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 New StoryZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Main Story Season 2 Chapter 4 &quot;Memories of Dreams Bygone&quot;The pain of being awake comes from dreams that once existed.Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.3 updateRequirements: Complete Season 2 Chapter 3 &quot;Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night&quot;You can experience Season 2's main story content in advance via the Advance Screening function after unlocking Notorious Hunt in Season 1 Chapter 2 - Intermission.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Lucia's Agent Story &quot;Tales of the Dreamless&quot;Legend says the Nightwatchers' dreams connect to the night sky in the Hollow. So, where does a Nightwatcher without dreams go to meet their fate?Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.3 updateRequirements: Complete Main Story Season 2 Chapter 4 &quot;Memories of Dreams Bygone&quot;Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Agent Trust Events, Quality Time EventsNew Agent Trust Events and Quality Time Events for Lucia, Yidhari, and Komano Manato.Availability: Permanently available after the Version 2.3 updateRequirements: Obtain the corresponding Agents and complete the required StoriesZenless Zone Zero 2.3: New OutfitsVivian - Iris of the ShoreBirds soar into the starlit skies, while irises bloom by the pond. Though this enchanting moonlit night may be brief, please let me see the lingering anticipation in your eyes in the moment I bloom.In all limited-time Channels of Version 2.3 and Version 2.4, spend a specified number of Encrypted Master Tapes to obtain the outfit Vivian - Iris of the Shore, among other rewards. This outfit is an event-exclusive reward only obtainable through this event. There will be no other way to obtain it for at least 180 days after Version 2.4 ends. In future versions, this outfit will return through the &quot;Store - Today's Outfit&quot; section.Komano Manato - White Heart SilhouetteA young Manato made a solitary vow to himself — and from his deep reverie, a lone pale shadow was born.Mimicking his attire enhances Manato's already exceedingly intimidating presence.Complete the Main Story chapter &quot;Memories of Dreams Bygone&quot; to claim the Komano Manato outfit White Heart Silhouette for a limited time.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3: New EventsZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Signal Search Thank-You GiftDuring the event, spend a specified number of Encrypted Master Tapes to obtain the outfit &quot;Vivian - Iris of the Shore,&quot; Proxy Accessories &quot;Wise - Leisurely Summer&quot; &amp; &quot;Belle - Rippling Cerulean,&quot; Proxy Accessories &quot;Wise - Azure Spiral&quot; &amp; &quot;Belle - Seapearl Waves,&quot; and other rewards.Event Duration: After the Version 2.3 update – End of Version 2.4Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: All-New ProgramDuring the event, log in for a total of 7 days to earn Encrypted Master Tape ×10!Event Duration: After the Version 2.3 update – 2025/11/25 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue - IntermissionZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: The Inverted Night LanternLucia's TV Schedule is available for a limited time!Event Duration: After the Version 2.3 update – 2025/11/24 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I)&quot;Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: When Dreams Remain UnfinishedEvent Duration: 2025/10/17 10:00 (server time) – 2025/11/24 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I)&quot;Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: SNAP! Shining StrikeEvent Duration: 2025/10/22 10:00 (server time) – 2025/11/10 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I)&quot;Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Timesworn Hills Explorer's GuideEvent Duration: After the Version 2.3 update – 2025/11/26 05:59 (UTC+8)Requirements: Begin Main Story Season 2 Chapter 4 &quot;Memories of Dreams Bygone&quot; to participateZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Advanced Bounty: Routine CleanupDuring the event, Routine Cleanup rewards will be doubled.Event Duration: 2025/10/29 04:00 (server time) – 2025/11/03 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Begin Main Story Chapter 2 - Intermission and unlock Routine CleanupZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: &quot;En-Nah&quot; Into Your LapLog in for a total of 7 days to earn Boopon ×10!Event Duration: 2025/11/05 10:00 (server time) – 2025/11/25 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 8 and unlock the Event feature in the Main Story Prologue - IntermissionZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Chronicle of CounselingEvent Duration: 2025/11/05 10:00 (server time) – 2025/11/17 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I)&quot;Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: 141 Eco Art ExhibitionEvent Duration: 2025/11/12 10:00 (server time) – 2025/11/24 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 15 and complete Agent Story &quot;Mole in the Hole (I)&quot;Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Data Bounty: Combat SimulationDuring the event, Combat Simulation rewards will be doubled.Event Duration: 2025/11/19 04:00 (server time) – 2025/11/24 03:59 (server time)Requirements: Unlock Combat Simulation in Main Story Chapter 1 &quot;Cat's Lost &amp; Found&quot;Zenless Zone Zero 2.3: New GameplaySilver Blade UnleashedClick to unleash Soldier 0 - Anby's hidden potential and enhance the following combat abilities:New skills unlocked, skill combo optimization, and Core Passive enhancement!Availability: After the Version 2.3 updateRequirements: Must have obtained Agent Soldier 0 - AnbyThreshold Simulation: Branching EchoesForesee all variables before catastrophe strikes!The road to the end is for you to deduce!Availability: After the Version 2.3 updateRequirements: Reach Inter-Knot Lv. 55Zenless Zone Zero 2.3: Other New ContentZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: New ContentAdds the new Exploration Area &quot;Timesworn Hills&quot; and its ambience events, unlockable during the main storyline Season 2 Chapter 4 Main Story &quot;Memories of Dreams Bygone.&quot;Adds new enemies: Wandering Hunter, Haytor, Miasmic - Frenzied Maniac, Miasmic - Trinox, Miasmic Trooper - Shieldguard, and Miasmic Trooper - Cannoneer.Adds the Wandering Hunter Challenge stage in Notorious Hunt, which drops the Core Skill enhancement item Crimson Miasma Spike. This item can also be exchanged in the Hidden Treasure section of the Outpost Logistics supply exchange.Adds new challenge stages to Expert Challenge.Dynamic wallpapers for Agents Lucia, Yidhari, and Komano Manato have been added. Obtain the corresponding Agent and increase your Trust Level to a certain amount to unlock.Adds new achievements related to Phaethon's Story, Agent Story, Agent Trust, When Opportunities Converge, Inter-Knot Hot Topic, Waifei Peninsula, Hostile Targets, Combat Achievements, and Investigation Zone Adventures, including some hidden achievements.Adds the Threshold Simulation: Branching Echoes badge set, which can be displayed after unlocking the hard mode of the corresponding gameplay.Adds editing functions for some badge sets.Adds titles related to Agent Trust, Hostile Targets, and Threshold Simulation: Branching Echoes.Adds exclusive avatars: Threshold Simulation: Branching Echoes - A Thousand Paths, A Thousand Changes , New Eridu City Fund Premium Plan - Sweet Dreams in the Breeze, and Agent avatars for Lucia, Yidhari, and Komano Manato.Added exclusive namecards: Threshold Simulation: Branching Echoes - Final Gambit, SNAP! Shining Strike - Project Shining Hollow, New Eridu City Fund Premium Plan - Upon a Pillow of Clouds, and Mindscape-related namecards for Lucia, Yidhari, and Komano Manato.Adds category tabs for namecards and avatars.Adds new accessories that can be exchanged in Devon Pawnshop for the Proxy Outfits Delicate Sunlight and Soaring Crane.Adds new collectibles that can be exchanged in Sān-Z STUDIO.Adds the Event Calendar in the event interface for quick access.Adds a new camera frame function.Adds a navigation button for the &quot;Complete an Agent Invite event&quot; errand in the Compendium.Adds an animated video preview function to the W-Engine details page, and sound effects to each W-Engine animation video.Adds PS5™ and PS5™ Pro platform trophy set: ZZZ - Memories of Dreams Bygone.Adds new achievements for the Xbox Series X|S platform.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Shiyu DefenseAdds an Outpost Archives function, allowing you to check cooperative battle data from the last 6 defense operations.Adds a badge display function to the main interface of Shiyu Defense, allowing management of badges and titles.Adds the badge &quot;Shiyu Defense: Lingering Sun,&quot; which tracks the total number of cycles with all S-rank clears in Shiyu Defense Critical Nodes starting from 2025/10/10 04:00 (server time).Adds prompts in the Compendium for when Shiyu Defense remains unattempted.Critical NodeAfter the Version 2.3 update, the buff effects of Critical Node are as follows:Phase I:Agent Max HP increases by 15%, Ether DMG and Electric DMG increase by 20%.When an Agent with Support specialty uses EX Special Attack, the whole squad's Sheer DMG increases by 20% and ATK increases by 20%, lasting 20s. Repeated triggers reset the duration.Phase II:Agent Ice and Ether DMG increases by 15%.While an Agent is in the Ether Veil state, CRIT DMG increases by 40% and Sheer DMG increases by 20%.Phase III:Stun specialty Agents Daze dealt increases by 15%.Agent Sheer DMG increased by 15%, and CRIT DMG increases by 50% when attacking Stunned enemies.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Deadly AssaultAdds the Outpost Archives function, allowing you to view the broken-down data from your last 6 Deadly Assault operations.Adds a badge display function to the main interface of Deadly Assault, allowing management of badges and titles.Adds the badge &quot;Deadly Assault: Disintegration,&quot; which tracks the number of cycles with cumulative 9-Star clears in Deadly Assault starting from 2025/10/17 04:00 (server time).Adds prompts in the Compendium for when Deadly Assault remains unattempted.After the Version 2.3 update, the enemies featured in Deadly Assault are as follows:Phase I:Miasma Priest, The Defiler, Notorious - Dead End ButcherPhase II:Wandering Hunter, Miasmic Fiend - Unfathomable, The DefilerPhase III:Wandering Hunter, Autonomous Assault Unit - Typhon Destroyer, Miasma PriestZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: Hollow ZeroInvestigation Progress level cap is increased from 180 to 200. New Task Force Missions and their corresponding rewards are also added.Adds Tactical Prism Programs for Agents Lucia and Yidhari, along with the corresponding Task Force Missions. (Yidhari's Tactical Prism Program will be made available at the same time as the Agent's Exclusive Channel.)Adds new scenes and enemy units to the Task Force Investigation and Battlefront Purge Combat Areas.Adds exclusive Challenge stages for Agents Lucia and Yidhari in Perpetrator Battle - Task Force Assault. (Yidhari's exclusive stage will be unlocked simultaneously with the Agent Exclusive Channel)Zenless Zone Zero 2.3: Adjustments &amp; OptimizationsZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: SystemsOptimizes the display and filtering experience of the Drive Disc Upgrade interface, while adding a new sub-stat recommendation function to the Drive Disc recommendation interface.Optimizes the red dot display logic for &quot;Inter-Knot Missions&quot;, &quot;Mail&quot;, &quot;Profile&quot;, &quot;More Functions&quot;, and other pages.Optimizes the auto-consumption logic for backup Ether Batteries.Optimizes the in-game time system adjustment method. When a Proxy logs into the game on each new real-world day, in-game time will automatically advance by one time period.Optimizes the display and navigation logic for the Special Training Plan interface.Optimizes the score limit display for Bizarre Brigade.Optimizes Agent Vivian's display in the Agent - Base and Agent - Skill interfaces.Adjusts the layout of entry points for the Main Menu interface and Additional Function interfaces.Adjusts the presentation of some plot-related text.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: OthersOptimizes some voicelines for English, Japanese, and Korean.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3: Issue FixesZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: AgentsFixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, Agent Yuzuha's Flavor Match attribute conversion effect would not properly trigger when using an active Agent to attack enemies that are in the Sweet Scare state.Fixes an issue where Agent Vivian's umbrella animation would behave abnormally under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue where Agent models would behave abnormally on certain devices under certain circumstances.Fixes a visual issue where the camera would behave abnormally after Agent Alice performs a three-level charged Basic Attack: Starshine Waltz under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue, where under certain circumstances, some Agents could abnormally activate their Ultimate with abnormal camera behavior during a Bangboo Chain Attack.Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, abnormal visual effects would occur after Agent Seed activates Chain Attack: Tempest of Frosty Petals.Fixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, abnormal visual effects would occur when equipping the W-Engine Qingming Birdcage together with the outfit Yixuan - Trails of Ink.Fixes an issue where certain Agents' &quot;when stunning an enemy&quot; effects could still trigger even when enemies weren't stunned.Fixes an issue where Agent Anton would activate Assist Follow-Up: Limit Burst and perform Drill Attack on enemies ahead but fail to finish with Piledriver Attack, ensuring actual combat performance matches the skill description.Fixes an issue in Hollow Zero where, after equipping her Exclusive Gear: Chainsaw Operation Manual, Agent Corin would fail to properly gain Energy and Decibels when her chainsaw's consecutive slashes hit enemies.Fixes an issue where after activating Mindscape Cinema 02: Full of Colorful Company, Agent Yuzuha would sometimes only have one teammate Agent's Chain Attack available for selection when triggering Chain Attacks during combat through the effect of the aforementioned Mindscape.Optimizes the text description for Agent Seed's Mindscape Cinema 01: Hibernation Period. This adjustment is purely textual and does not affect the actual skill effects.Before adjustment: Gain an additional 40/20 Steel Charge when entering the battlefield/using UltimateAfter adjustment: Accumulate an additional 40/20 Steel Charge when entering the battlefield/using UltimateZenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: EnemiesFixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, some enemy models would behave abnormally.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: SystemsFixes an issue where, under certain circumstances, Drive Disc information would disappear when browsing the Drive Disc interface while using a controller.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: GameplayFixes an issue where an interface navigation anomaly could occur when transiting between interfaces in the Suibian Temple gameplay under certain circumstances.Fixes an issue with the incorrect description text for the &quot;Clarity&quot; buff in Deadly Assault. The actual buff effect increases Agent Max HP by 25% and Sheer DMG by 15%. The fix only corrects the buff's text description, and the actual buff effect remains unchanged.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: EnvironmentsFixes visual issues affecting the models for some NPCs.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update: OthersFixes some text typos.Adjusts, improves, and fixes the in-game text for some languages. These changes will not affect gameplay or functions.Fixes text errors in some missions, interfaces, and descriptions.That concludes the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 patch notes.