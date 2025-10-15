HoYoverse rolled out the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update on October 15, 2025, and it introduced new characters from the Spook Shack faction, a fresh story quest, and other content. As is with every patch, players can also claim free resources via featured events and redemption codes. The latter carry rewards like Polychromes and Denny.

Ad

This article further lists all the active ZZZ 2.3 redeem codes.

All Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 redeem codes

Listed below are all the redeem codes that are currently active in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update:

ZZZ22OBOLSQUAD : Polychrome x 60, Denny Denny x 6,666

: Polychrome x 60, Denny Denny x 6,666 ZENLESSGIFT: Polychrome x 50, Official Investigator Log x 2, W-Engine Power Supply x 3, Bangboo Algorithm Module x 1

Note: This list above will be updated as more codes come to light.

Ad

Trending

Bear in mind that some of the codes will be available for a limited time. Hence, it will be wise to redeem them quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources. As of writing, ZENLESSGIFT is the only code that doesn’t have an expiration window. However, it can only be redeemed once per account.

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count

How to activate Zenless Zone Zero redeem codes

HoYoverse lets you redeem any active ZZZ code via a few methods. You can either use the in-game pause menu or the official website. We have discussed the steps for each of the processes below:

Ad

How to redeem on the official website

Redeeming on the official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Open any browser and head to the official HoYoverse website .

. Log in to your account and choose a server if the website doesn't detect one automatically.

Enter the active redemption code in the empty box.

Click on the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.

to exchange the rewards. Use the above steps to activate the remaining codes.

Ad

How to redeem in-game

Redeeming via in-game option (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game from any device.

Click on Pause once the character loads on your screen to bring up the in-game menu.

Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.

and click on to open a pop-up window. Insert the active code in the blank area.

Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.

to claim the rewards. Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes.

Ad

Once you complete the process, the rewards will be sent to your account via the in-game mailing system. This feature can be accessed by clicking on the envelope icon on the Pause menu. Once you open the mail section, click on the Claim button below to transfer the resources to your inventory.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.