HoYoverse rolled out the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update on October 15, 2025, and it introduced new characters from the Spook Shack faction, a fresh story quest, and other content. As is with every patch, players can also claim free resources via featured events and redemption codes. The latter carry rewards like Polychromes and Denny.
This article further lists all the active ZZZ 2.3 redeem codes.
All Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 redeem codes
Listed below are all the redeem codes that are currently active in the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- ZZZ22OBOLSQUAD: Polychrome x 60, Denny Denny x 6,666
- ZENLESSGIFT: Polychrome x 50, Official Investigator Log x 2, W-Engine Power Supply x 3, Bangboo Algorithm Module x 1
Note: This list above will be updated as more codes come to light.
Bear in mind that some of the codes will be available for a limited time. Hence, it will be wise to redeem them quickly to avoid missing out on the free resources. As of writing, ZENLESSGIFT is the only code that doesn’t have an expiration window. However, it can only be redeemed once per account.
Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count
How to activate Zenless Zone Zero redeem codes
HoYoverse lets you redeem any active ZZZ code via a few methods. You can either use the in-game pause menu or the official website. We have discussed the steps for each of the processes below:
How to redeem on the official website
- Open any browser and head to the official HoYoverse website.
- Log in to your account and choose a server if the website doesn't detect one automatically.
- Enter the active redemption code in the empty box.
- Click on the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.
- Use the above steps to activate the remaining codes.
How to redeem in-game
- Launch the game from any device.
- Click on Pause once the character loads on your screen to bring up the in-game menu.
- Navigate to More and click on Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.
- Insert the active code in the blank area.
- Click on Redeem to claim the rewards.
- Repeat the same steps for the remaining codes.
Once you complete the process, the rewards will be sent to your account via the in-game mailing system. This feature can be accessed by clicking on the envelope icon on the Pause menu. Once you open the mail section, click on the Claim button below to transfer the resources to your inventory.
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.