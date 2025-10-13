Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 110+ free pulls

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count was shared ahead of the update via an infographic by X user @PalitoGodd. Palito's estimate contains the potential event rewards and free resources players earn in the upcoming update. Speaking of which, HoYoverse will dispatch some special bonuses containing over 1000 Polychromes.Upon claiming the freebies and clearing all the content, players can expect to snag roughly 110 free pulls. This article further discusses the estimated Polychrome count in ZZZ 2.3.Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count and total pulls estimation leaksPalito’s infographic shows the total number of Polychrome players might earn during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update. Here are the details:Permanent contentStory Clear- 1x Encrypted Master TapeMap exploration- ~200x PolychromeHollow Zero: Perpetrator Battle- 160x PolychromeAgent Trust and Quality Time- 390x PolychromeVersion 2.3 achievement rewards- 150x PolychromeAgent Training- 20x PolychromeFrequent contentDaily Activity- 2520x PolychromeShiyu Defense- 2160x PolychromeDeadly Assault- 900x PolychromeHollow Zero- 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tapes+ 36x BooponsHowl’s Newsstand- ~300x PolychromesWeekly Errands- 360x PolychromesMonthly shop resets- 5x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 7x Master Tapes+ 15x BooponsBattle Pass (free-to-play)- 5x Master TapesLimited-time eventsSeven-day login- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 10x BooponsSpecial Bonus: Starting Gift- 600x PolychromeSignal Search Thank-You Gift- 3x Master Tapes+ 2x BooponsSurprises Are on the Way- 480x PolychromeWhen Dreams Remain Unfinished- 1200x PolychromeChronicle of Counseling- 300x Polychrome+ 4x BooponsSNAP! Shining Strike- 360x Polychrome+ 5x BooponsTimesworn Hills Explorer’s Guide- 800x Polychrome141 Eco Art Exhibition- 420x Polychrome+ 5x BooponsThe Inverted Night Lantern TV Schedule- 370x PolychromeCharacter Trials- 80x PolychromeQuests and mailsNew Quests- 480x PolychromeVersion 2.3 maintenance- 600x PolychromeVersion 2.4 livestream- 300x PolychromeNew redeem codes- 100x PolychromeAlso read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 banners order and scheduleProxies can earn roughly 15,210x Polychrome and 16x Encrypted Master Tapes for free by the end of version 2.3, provided they complete all the content. The total rounds up to 111x wishes, excluding the regular Master Tapes and Boopons. In practice the number will be even lower, as completing the endgame modes is a challenging task.An Interknot Membership for 42 days yields an additional 28 pulls. Purchasing the battle pass and the subscription will provide 37 more wishes in patch 2.3.Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.