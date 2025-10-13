  • home icon
  Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 110+ free pulls

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count leaked estimate: How to get 110+ free pulls

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 13, 2025 18:53 GMT
Image showing Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count was shared ahead of the update via an infographic by X user @PalitoGodd. Palito's estimate contains the potential event rewards and free resources players earn in the upcoming update. Speaking of which, HoYoverse will dispatch some special bonuses containing over 1000 Polychromes.

Upon claiming the freebies and clearing all the content, players can expect to snag roughly 110 free pulls. This article further discusses the estimated Polychrome count in ZZZ 2.3.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 Polychrome count and total pulls estimation leaks

Palito’s infographic shows the total number of Polychrome players might earn during the Zenless Zone Zero 2.3 update. Here are the details:

Permanent content

  • Story Clear- 1x Encrypted Master Tape
  • Map exploration- ~200x Polychrome
  • Hollow Zero: Perpetrator Battle- 160x Polychrome
  • Agent Trust and Quality Time- 390x Polychrome
  • Version 2.3 achievement rewards- 150x Polychrome
  • Agent Training- 20x Polychrome

Frequent content

  • Daily Activity- 2520x Polychrome
  • Shiyu Defense- 2160x Polychrome
  • Deadly Assault- 900x Polychrome
  • Hollow Zero- 960x Polychromes+ 6x Master Tapes+ 36x Boopons
  • Howl’s Newsstand- ~300x Polychromes
  • Weekly Errands- 360x Polychromes
  • Monthly shop resets- 5x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 7x Master Tapes+ 15x Boopons
  • Battle Pass (free-to-play)- 5x Master Tapes
Limited-time events

  • Seven-day login- 10x Encrypted Master Tapes+ 10x Boopons
  • Special Bonus: Starting Gift- 600x Polychrome
  • Signal Search Thank-You Gift- 3x Master Tapes+ 2x Boopons
  • Surprises Are on the Way- 480x Polychrome
  • When Dreams Remain Unfinished- 1200x Polychrome
  • Chronicle of Counseling- 300x Polychrome+ 4x Boopons
  • SNAP! Shining Strike- 360x Polychrome+ 5x Boopons
  • Timesworn Hills Explorer’s Guide- 800x Polychrome
  • 141 Eco Art Exhibition- 420x Polychrome+ 5x Boopons
  • The Inverted Night Lantern TV Schedule- 370x Polychrome
  • Character Trials- 80x Polychrome

Quests and mails

  • New Quests- 480x Polychrome
  • Version 2.3 maintenance- 600x Polychrome
  • Version 2.4 livestream- 300x Polychrome
  • New redeem codes- 100x Polychrome

Proxies can earn roughly 15,210x Polychrome and 16x Encrypted Master Tapes for free by the end of version 2.3, provided they complete all the content. The total rounds up to 111x wishes, excluding the regular Master Tapes and Boopons. In practice the number will be even lower, as completing the endgame modes is a challenging task.

An Interknot Membership for 42 days yields an additional 28 pulls. Purchasing the battle pass and the subscription will provide 37 more wishes in patch 2.3.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

